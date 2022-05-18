Home » Investing Articles » 5 of the highest-paying income stocks compared! Which one is best for my portfolio?

5 of the highest-paying income stocks compared! Which one is best for my portfolio?

Income stocks are certainly in vogue right now amid sky-high inflation. But which of these big dividend payers is the best for my portfolio?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Investors are increasingly looking to income stocks this year as inflation rises. Higher interest rates have also contributed to the movement away from growth stocks to value and dividend-paying shares. Right now, there are plenty of high-paying dividend stocks to choose from. But dividends are by no means guaranteed and sometimes a high dividend yield is unsustainable and should be a warning sign.

Today, I want to look at five income stocks and see how they compare. Synthomer, Steppe Cement, Persimmon, Rio Tinto, and Phoenix Group are all offering big dividends. But which one is best for my portfolio?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Dividend yields

As mentioned, these are some of the highest-paying UK-listed dividend stocks. In fact, Persimmon is expected to be the highest-paying dividend stock on the FTSE 100 this year. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto is expected to pay out the most money (£7.4bn) to shareholders. So, here’s how the five companies rank.

StockDividend yield
Persimmon11%
Phoenix Group7.6%
Rio Tinto10.7%
Steppe Cement11.5%
Synthomer9.7%

However, big dividends are often not sustainable. So, it’s important to look at other metrics such as dividend coverage.

Dividend coverage

The dividend coverage ratio indicates the number of times a company could pay dividends to its common shareholders using its net income. The numbers provided below do not necessarily cover the same period of time but are still useful for comparison.

StockDividend coverage ratio (2021 or latest)
Persimmon1.06
Phoenix Group-1.77
Rio Tinto1.67
Steppe Cement1.8 (estimate)
Synthomer2.51

A coverage ratio of about two is generally considered healthy, while anything below 1.5 is considered concerning. However, the ratio isn’t always indicative of dividend health. Phoenix Group recently upped its dividend on the back of record cash generation despite losses in 2021.

Valuation

Sometimes the promise of sizeable dividend payments can sway the valuation of a company. Investors generally will favour a company providing them with good near-term returns, assuming there aren’t other concerns. But, more generally, I don’t buy stocks for my portfolio that look expensive. So here’s how these five companies stack up by the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

StockPrice-to-earnings ratio
Persimmon8.6
Phoenix GroupN.A.
Rio Tinto5.1
Steppe Cement7.5
Synthomer4.1

Despite record cash generation, Phoenix Group recorded a loss in 2021. The group noted a negative investment return on hedging positions, as well as increased amortisation charges on intangible assets and higher financing costs.

The figures suggest that Synthomer represents the best value, but comparing P/Es across different industries isn’t a perfect science.

Which is best for my portfolio?

My favourite stock here, and the only one I own, is Synthomer. The company has an incredibly low P/E ratio on the back of surging demand for latex gloves during the pandemic. The stock is trading at pre-pandemic levels but analysts expect demand for its products to remain high. Synthomer’s latest trading update also highlighted an “encouraging start to the year”. The group has created a new adhesives division and has a new chief executive, so there could be some near-term issues, but hopefully nothing major.

The 9.7% dividend yield is certainly inflation-beating and the coverage was strong in 2021. That’s why Synthomer is my pick of the bunch. I’ve recently bought Synthomer shares and would buy more.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in Synthomer. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Synthomer. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Investing Articles

Apple stock: Buffett is long, Burry is short. What should I do?

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks about whether following Warren Buffet into Apple stock might be a good addition to his portfolio –…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares to buy today

| Alan Oscroft

Is there an easy way to narrow down the list of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I try one approach, with…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£5,000 to invest? 2 dividend-paying penny stocks I’d hold to 2030

| Royston Wild

I think these high-yielding penny stocks could help cushion the impact of high inflation on my returns. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

2 green stocks that I think are no-brainer buys for the future

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains two of his favourite green stocks at the moment, one for growth and the other for income…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce Share price may be set for take-off!

| John Choong

After an upbeat Civil Aerospace Investor Day, here's why I think the Rolls-Royce share price could be set for take-off…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down growth stocks to buy as inflation rises

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Despite inflationary pressures and recession concerns, I am looking at some top growth stocks to solidify my portfolio over the…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is the IAG share price too good to miss at current levels?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into the current state of play with the IAG share price and decides if now is…

Read more »