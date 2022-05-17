Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons I’d buy BT shares today

3 reasons I’d buy BT shares today

The BT share price looks cheap to me, and I can see three key reasons why I should buy. But there’s one nagging issue I still don’t like.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady researching stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

I’ve had mixed feelings about BT Group (LSE: BT-A) over the years. I always see things I like about it as a forward-looking technology investment. But then I keep holding back from buying BT shares due to old-fashioned financial fears.

Today, I take a look at three things that make me feel bullish about BT. Is 2022 finally the right time to buy?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

1 = BT share price

One good reason to buy is the BT share price. Or, rather, the valuation that it represents today. Over the past 12 months, it looks a bit rocky:

But the longer term shows a more interesting picture. Over five years, BT shares are down 40%. They were falling before the pandemic arrived. But even with a recent recovery, the stock has not yet regained its 2019 levels.

But BT has returned to both earnings and dividend growth, though only just. The year ended March delivered a 4.3% dividend yield. And forecasts put the stock on a P/E of 9.5. On those measures, BT looks cheap.

2 = Outlook

In his full-year results comments, BT CEO Philip Jansen told us that Openreach “continues to build like fury.” I know company bosses are supposed to sound optimistic, but I do like that. It’s actually reached 7.2 million premises now, with 1.8 million connections and a “growing early take-up rate of 25%.”

BT’s 5G network, meanwhile, now covers 50% of the UK population.

On the financial front, it had a cost savings target of £2bn by the end of 2023-24. It has now extended that to £2.5bn by 2024-25.

Adjusted EBITDA gained 2% to £7.6bn. That’s not a huge jump, but against a revenue dip in a difficult year, it reflects BT’s improving efficiency. The company is targeting EBITDA of £7.9bn in the coming year.

3 = Contrarianism

My third reason is pure contrarianism. Sentiment has firmly moved away from tech stocks in 2022. Big US flyers are falling back, as the investing institutions flee to safer stocks on more conservative valuations.

The BT share price might not have fallen quite the same as the American giants, but it was already depressed anyway. And I can’t help feeling the spreading contagion is helping keep BT shares down.

Back in 1986, Warren Buffett penned some now-famous words that sum up his approach to market sentiment. He wrote: “Our goal is more modest: we simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

The market is plainly fearful of tech shares now.

But what about…?

There’s always a “What about?” isn’t there? In the case of BT, it’s debt. And it’s a stinker. At 31 March, net debt stood at £18bn. At least it’s only a modest increase on last year’s £17.8bn. But that’s still the wrong direction.

If it wasn’t for debt, I would almost certainly buy BT shares today. And that’s all that’s holding me back. The contrarian in me is still tempted though.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

6% dividend yields! 2 top income shares to buy in a recession

| Harshil Patel

Inflation is rising and a recession looms. Our writer considers the best income shares he’d buy in the current environment.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares are up 35% over the last year amid soaring oil and gas prices. So should I buy and…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain stocks to buy now!

| Andrew Woods

With low P/E ratios, these two FTSE 250 stocks could provide great opportunities to pick up quality companies at bargain…

Read more »

Working from home due to social distancing
Investing Articles

£5,000 to invest? 2 penny stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can be a lucrative way to make money from the growth superstars of tomorrow. Here are…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Is the future Rolls-Royce dividend a reason to buy the shares for pennies now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at prospects for the Rolls-Royce dividend and considers whether the shares could make an attractive pick for…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are down 27% over a month! Has the bubble burst?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla shares have fallen considerably over the past month. But with a market cap of $800bn, for me, Tesla is…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

After crashing 30% or more, these growth stocks are now ‘no-brainer’ buys!

| Paul Summers

This Fool thinks 2022 has offered him an opportunity to buy some truly great growth stocks.

Read more »