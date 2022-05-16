Home » Investing Articles » 3 distressed stocks with huge potential that I’m considering for my portfolio!

3 distressed stocks with huge potential that I’m considering for my portfolio!

These three distressed stocks have performed badly in 2022, but that doesn’t mean they won’t recover. Here’s why I’m considering buying!

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

I’m not often hunting for distressed stocks to add to my portfolio, but these three have caught my eye. Polymetal (LSE:POLY), Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) and Petropavlovsk (LSE:POG) have all seen their share prices hit after Russia invaded Ukraine and Western partners introduced sanctions on Moscow. These events have worried investors and raised concerns that these three mining firms may struggle to continue their operations. However, there’s also huge potential for share price growth here if these firms can continue operating and selling their products.

Polymetal

Polymetal shares sank in February and March. The UK-listed gold miner has highly profitable assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. However, the firm has highlighted concerns about access to funding after Russia and Russian banks were hit by sanctions. Despite this, the Anglo-Russian miner is operating close to 2021 levels. It’s also benefiting from higher prices for its gold and silver.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Polymetal will remain a top-10 global gold producer and top-five global silver producer if operations aren’t impacted. Production fell 6% in Q1 but the company is still forecast to produce 1.7m ounces of gold this year. That’s the same as 2020, and with higher prices, it could even be a more profitable year for Polymetal.

I owned Polymetal stock before the war and recently doubled my holding as I think there’s a huge growth opportunity here. Based on last year’s earnings, it currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 1.5. Despite this, I accept that there’s a lot of risk here including the possibility that Polymetal could be sanctioned if the war escalates further in Ukraine.

Ferrexpo

On the P/E metric, Ferrexpo looks even cheaper. The miner has a P/E ratio of just 1.2 after its share price tanked this year. The stock is down 69% over 12 months despite despite iron ore – Ferrexpo’s main product – increasing in value during 2022. Some 70% of Ferrexpo’s mines are in war-torn Ukraine and the firm is seemingly not operating at full capacity.

Ferrexpo recently announced that Q1 iron ore pellet production came to 2.7m tonnes. The figure is in line with the same period in 2021, but 11% below the previous quarter due to “operational and logistical constraints“. However, according to Liberum, the miner’s production levels suggested that it was operating at 70% of capacity during March. 

I’m looking to add Ferrexpo to my portfolio but the ongoing nature of the war presents a huge risk.

Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk is a London-based gold mining company with operations in Russia. However, I foresee more challenges for it than for Polymetal. The company is in a catch-22 situation with sanctioned Gazprombank demanding immediate repayment of approximately $201m due under its committed term facility agreement. Despite production increasing, the miner is also struggling to sell its gold, primarily because its main customer, Gazprombank, was sanctioned. These factors, coupled with $300m owed to Western investors, are making it increasingly likely that Petropavlovsk will default on its debts. I’m keeping Petropavlovsk on my watchlist because its trading at a fraction of its pre-war price, but for now, I’m giving this one a miss.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in Polymetal. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

£3.3bn raid sends the Vodafone share price up. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone (LON:VOD) share price opened higher on Monday, as news of a big buy from a major investor was…

Read more »

Happy woman with excess weight smiling and dancing alone in sports clothes
Investing Articles

Top British growth stocks for May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top growth stocks they’d buy in May, which included miners and musical…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

A cheap UK share I’d buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Royston Wild

This cheap UK share has collapsed in value since I bought last year. But here's why I'm thinking of buying…

Read more »

Luxury inside of NIO car
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ve just bought NIO shares!

| Dr. James Fox

I've recently bought NIO shares, despite the stock being down nearly 80% over the past year. Here's why!

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Tesla shares?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla's share price has fallen in 2022 and so has its valuation. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares worth me buying at 4.7p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the recent surge in price for Woodbois shares, and wonders if the move lower last week represents…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d generate a passive income for life with just £20 a week

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn a passive income for life. Our writer discusses a plan to…

Read more »