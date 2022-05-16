Home » Investing Articles » £3.3bn raid sends the Vodafone share price up. Here’s what I’d do

£3.3bn raid sends the Vodafone share price up. Here’s what I’d do

The Vodafone (LON:VOD) share price opened higher on Monday, as news of a big buy from a major investor was unveiled.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

The Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price picked up 4% Monday morning. It caught my eye, as I’ve often been tempted to buy Vodafone for dividend income. It did need to cut its overstretched payments by 40% in 2019. But we’re still looking at yields of around 6.4%.

I’ve kept away because I’ve felt the company needed a shake-up, not least in the cash department. A major investor has just taken a £3.3bn stake in the global telecoms giant. So could we be a step closer to that now?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The UAE-based buyer, previously known as Etisalat but recently rebranded as e&, has bought up 9.8% of Vodafone, to become its largest shareholder.

The state-controlled UAE group said its move is a long-term one. It says it’s part of its “ambition to be a global player in telecom and technology and to increase its exposure to international markets.

No activism here

It appears e& (apparently pronounced eand judging by the group’s internet domain) supports the current board and its strategy. The new buyer does not seek a board position, adding that “e& has no intention to make an offer for Vodafone.”

Private investors like me however, might be a little disappointed by the chances of any refocus coming. I wonder if the Vodafone share price might have climbed further had the new approach come from an activist investor.

Still, the announcement did also speak of “possible commercial partnerships in the areas of R&D, technological applications and procurement“. So maybe there could be some strategic developments there.

Changing circumstances

This new development leads me to re-examine Vodafone. That’s a key part of my long-term investing strategy. If anything material happens to a company I own, or might buy, it’s time to check things out again.

But if the event is just a share price fall and I see no underlying deterioration in the company itself? Then I’ll pay little attention and keep on holding. Or maybe even buy more.

What really keeps me away from Vodafone is its combination of debt and dividends. It doesn’t make sense to me to pay 6%+ dividends and engage in share buyback programmes while shouldering more than €40bn in debt.

Still, e& does reckon there’s “a compelling and attractive valuation” in Vodafone. It also says it sees “a clear opportunity to realise future value through potential capital gains and dividends“.

Should I buy now?

Should this confidence shown by e& change anything for me? There is one way for Vodafone to settle my concerns and make its approach to cash more attractive. That’s to grow future earnings enough to provide strong cover for the dividend and reduce debt.

On balance, I don’t think much has changed at all just now. But it might do in the future. And the debt-funded growth strategy has worked well for plenty of companies in the past.

Will I buy Vodafone shares? I’m going to stick with ‘maybe some day, but not just now’.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy woman with excess weight smiling and dancing alone in sports clothes
Investing Articles

Top British growth stocks for May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top growth stocks they’d buy in May, which included miners and musical…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

A cheap UK share I’d buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Royston Wild

This cheap UK share has collapsed in value since I bought last year. But here's why I'm thinking of buying…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

3 distressed stocks with huge potential that I’m considering for my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

These three distressed stocks have performed badly in 2022, but that doesn't mean they won't recover. Here's why I'm considering…

Read more »

Luxury inside of NIO car
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ve just bought NIO shares!

| Dr. James Fox

I've recently bought NIO shares, despite the stock being down nearly 80% over the past year. Here's why!

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Tesla shares?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla's share price has fallen in 2022 and so has its valuation. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares worth me buying at 4.7p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the recent surge in price for Woodbois shares, and wonders if the move lower last week represents…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d generate a passive income for life with just £20 a week

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn a passive income for life. Our writer discusses a plan to…

Read more »