Home » Investing Articles » 1 top UK stock I’d buy before a recession

1 top UK stock I’d buy before a recession

With a potential recession around the corner due to macroeconomic issues, Jabran Khan delves deeper into a top UK stock he likes.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag

Image source: Getty Images

A UK stock I would like to add to my holdings before any potential recession is National Grid (LSE:NG).

Recession on the cards?

Soaring inflation and rising interest rates have prompted fears a recession is around the corner. Of course, no one can predict the future. In preparation, I have a watch list of stocks that have defensive capabilities and may continue to perform despite the economic outlook.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Let’s take a closer look at National Grid then. As a quick reminder, it is the UK’s electricity system operator providing everyone in the UK with power. It also owns an operation in the US where it powers 20m customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

What is the current state of play with the National Grid share price? Well, the UK stock is flying high and the shares are currently trading for 1,125p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 931p, which is a 30% increase over a 12-month period. When the stock market correction occurred in March, the shares weren’t affected.

The positives

I referred above to defensive capabilities and National Grid has this in spades, in my opinion. After all, the demand for electricity will not fully cease, no matter the economic outlook. Defensive stocks tend to see performance, share price, and returns remain constant in tougher times. National Grid is a vital component to the UK’s infrastructure and crucial to its defensive capabilities.

National Grid has a good record of performance too. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. In addition to this, it has continued to grow operations, which tend to underpin performance growth and shareholder returns. It grows through organic investment into operations as well as through acquisitions.

Many investors view National Grid as a top dividend stock. Currently, National Grid shares carry a juicy dividend yield of over 4%. The FTSE 100 average yield is between 3% and 4%. It is a top UK stock for dividends in my opinion due to its record of payout as well as consistency. It is worth remembering dividends can be cancelled, of course.

A UK stock with risks and my verdict

One risk that could affect National Grid shares is its debt level currently. The fact that interest rates are rising could mean servicing this debt could be more expensive. In turn, this could impact shareholder returns.

Another issue I see currently with National Grid is that the shares could be viewed as costly. They trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 30. The FTSE 100 average is 15.

Finally, regulatory pressures are always an issue for businesses like National Grid. Regulators want businesses to charge customers less and invest more into infrastructure. This could affect shareholder returns too.

As a long-term investor, I want some of my holdings to be safe, defensive options. In times of economic uncertainty many investors also opt for safer options too and I think National Grid is an ideal UK stock. I’d happily add National Grid shares to my holdings if a recession were to occur.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Will the BP share price keep rising?

| Manika Premsingh

BP share price has risen almost 30% in the past year. But can it continue to do so?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

My 3 best tips on how to invest in today’s stock market

| John Choong

With fears of an impending stock market crash, here are three of my best tips on how to invest in…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just saw a sharp drop. Would I buy it on dip?

| Manika Premsingh

The Marshalls share price took a beating after its latest trading update. Is it warranted?

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 defies the US stock market crash

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Thursday, the S&P 500 came within 0.1% of a full-on stock market crash. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 index…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m adding this exciting penny stock to my holdings!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is adding this penny stock to his holdings and delves deeper into the reasons behind…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

Should I keep buying Hargreaves Lansdown shares as they fall?

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares haven't performed well in 2022. In a trading update, the business announced a slowdown in assets and…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

The way forward for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has been falling in 2022. After this week's AGM, here's what I expect for the rest…

Read more »