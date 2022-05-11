More on Investing Articles

Hispanic man using laptop in home office and drinking coffee
Investing Articles

Insurance companies have made Warren Buffett rich. Could Aviva (LSE:AV) shares do the same for me?

| Stephen Wright

Could buying shares in Aviva provide our writer with the kind of returns that Warren Buffett has achieved with Berkshire…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

9.6% yield! How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer lays out an actionable basket of UK shares to buy now for his Stocks and Shares ISA that…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here are 4 of the best FTSE 100 defensive sectors to watch!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the lookout for defensive options for his holdings in uncertain times. He details four FTSE 100…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying stocks. Should I?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has been buying shares in a big way. Does that mean that there are opportunities for our writer…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why the Telecom Plus share price could keep rising

| Roland Head

The Telecom Plus share price has delivered big gains over the last year. Roland Head explains why he thinks there’s…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This penny stock has slumped 70% since its IPO last year! Is it an opportunity or value trap?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool details a penny stock that has seen its shares fall since its initial public offering last June, and…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My £35 a month passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost his passive income streams for little more than a pound a day. Here is…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to benefit from the burgeoning second-hand car market!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details two UK shares he likes that are primed to benefit from the rising prices in the second-hand…

Read more »