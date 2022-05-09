Is the plunging Aston Martin share price a bargain – or a value trap?

Down nearly three-fifths in a year, could the Aston Martin share price now offer an opportunity for this writer’s portfolio?

With its iconic marque, improved sales and management focus, Aston Martin (LSE: AML) might look like a business set for success. The Aston Martin share price has indeed been in the fast lane – but going the wrong way. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 59% of their value.

Could this be a buying opportunity for my portfolio? Or is the company a value trap I ought to avoid?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Possible bargain

There definitely is a bull case to be made for Aston Martin shares. The brand is iconic. Increased marketing efforts over the past couple of years have helped improve its appeal further, which could be good both for demand and profit margins. The new V12 Vintage was already sold out by its March launch date.

Aston Martin’s move into sports utility vehicles seems to have been a success. That could help it serve a larger customer market than it has done historically. Although the company’s wholesale volumes fell 14% in the first quarter, it said that retail customer demand continues to run ahead of wholesale volumes. A new chief executive is joining and formerly had that role at Ferrari, so he ought to know the luxury car industry well.

Last year, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were £138m. That is less than a sixth of the current market capitalisation of £933m. That could make the company valuation look cheap to some people.

Potential value trap

But a problem for the Aston Martin investment case is that some of those accounting exclusions are real cash expenses that can turn a profit into a loss.

The first quarter illustrates this point perfectly. Despite wholesale volumes shrinking, revenue actually grew 4% year on year. That suggests Aston Martin’s focus on increasing the role of higher priced models in its product mix is working. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% to £24m for the quarter. Then there were financing costs. Those grew to £64m. In the past couple of years, Aston Martin borrowed heavily. Substantial interest rates are a large risk to profitability in coming years even if the company makes a profit at the operating level. So adjusted EBITDA of £24m actually ended up as a pre-tax loss of £112m.

Net debt grew in the quarter and now stands at £957m. Even though the company incurred a lot of financing costs, it also added more debt to its balance sheet rather than reducing it.

That is why the Aston Martin share price looks like a classic value trap to me. The operating business itself may be doing well, but the company is saddled with a balance sheet that could continue to eat deep into profitability.

My move on the Aston Martin share price

I do not think a new chief executive can easily fix this. The most recent one has been working hard at it but still lasted only a couple of years.

Aston Martin has a history of diluting shareholders heavily and there is a risk it could do so again to improve liquidity. Its debt burden relative to earnings potential makes its financial outlook unattractive to me. I will not be buying Aston Martin shares for my portfolio.