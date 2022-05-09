Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m investing in stocks to create a second income source!

Here’s how I’m investing in stocks to create a second income source!

With inflation soaring, I’m investing in stocks to make my money work and create a second revenue stream.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks can be daunting. That’s why many people simply opt for savings accounts or Cash ISAs. But, even the best Cash ISAs are only offering around 2% returns right now. So, with inflation soaring in the UK, and possibly hitting 10% before the end of the year, I’m looking for higher returns by investing in stocks. Here’s what I’m doing!

Prioritising returns

With inflation higher than its ever been in my lifetime, I want to make my money work. That’s why dividend stocks form the core part of my portfolio.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

There are plenty of stocks offering attractive dividend yields right now and they could help my portfolio negate the impact of inflation. Persimmon offers an 11.58% dividend yield if I buy at today’s price. Another option is Rio Tinto which has a passive income offering of 11%.

In fact, according to broker AJ Bell, Rio Tinto is expected to be the FTSE 100 single biggest dividend payer in 2022, paying out £7.4bn. The broker said it expected the average index dividend yield to be around 4.1% in 2022. 

Life insurance specialist Phoenix Group, which owns household names like Standard Life and ReAssure, is another strong passive income option. If I were to buy now, I could expect a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Of course, dividends are by no means guaranteed and high yields are often unsustainable. That’s why I always look at the dividend coverage ratio. This indicates how many times a company can pay its dividend out of its net income. A yield above two is normally considered healthy.

Investing in funds

I can also look at funds that offer inflation-beating returns by investing in stocks on my behalf. Total return funds typically invest in a mix of investments including shares, bonds, commodities and currencies, and therefore can carry less risk than investing directly in stocks myself. Fund managers look to generate positive returns in a range of market environments.

The Pyrford Global Total Returns Fund is one option I’ve been looking at. The fund has three objectives. The first is not to lose money over a 12-month period. The second is to deliver inflation-beating returns over the long run. And the third is to minimise volatility. It does this by not investing entirely in stocks.

While funds are often deemed less risky, they can go down too. Scottish Mortgage, a publicly traded investment trust, is the perfect example. Despite years of good performance, it has tanked in 2022.

Value over growth

2022 has been a bad year for growth stocks. In fact, the Nasdaq, which is heavy on growth and tech stocks, has seen 22% wiped off its value this year. And it’s down nearly 10% over the last 12 months. Investors instead have turned to value. While I have some exposure to growth stocks in my portfolio, I prefer value stocks. These typically have lower price-to-earnings ratios. Meanwhile, growth stocks typically appear more expensive as they’re valued on future growth expectations.

Growth stocks have been negatively impacted by rate rises, which increase the cost of borrowing. Higher inflation and interest rates incentivise investors to favour near-term returns in the form of dividends over long-term growth prospects. Value stocks are also a much better source of dividends, and that’s another reason why I prefer them right now.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Investing in FTSE 100 stocks: 3 cheap shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in stocks is a great idea as share markets remain volatile. I have a chance to find…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 steps to £300 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Taking these three steps, our writer thinks he could boost his passive income streams. Here's how he'd aim to do…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

After falling over 75%, can NIO stock double in value?

| Stuart Blair

NIO stock has sunk around 75% from its all-time high last year. But with the EV maker still achieving strong…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

An 11.5% dividend yield! I think this is the best dividend stock in the FTSE 100

| Stuart Blair

Passive income is essential for me as a long-term investor. With a yield of over 11.5%, this dividend stock is…

Read more »

The building of FTSE 100 bank HSBC in Singapore
Investing Articles

Should I buy HSBC shares amid reports of a break-up proposal?

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares haven't performed well over the last month after the company reported falling profits on soaring inflation and the…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Down 75%, can the Polymetal share price recover from the slump?

| Andrew Woods

Although the Polymetal share price has fallen significantly, do recent revenue and production figures indicate that the company can weather…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

An investing lesson to heed following the recent Woodbois share-price rise

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has spiked upwards in recent weeks, and that's made many of us think about how high…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d copy Warren Buffett to find cheap shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

In these simple ways, our writer is applying Warren Buffett wisdom to find cheap shares to buy now for his…

Read more »