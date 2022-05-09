Home » Investing Articles » After falling over 75%, can NIO stock double in value?

After falling over 75%, can NIO stock double in value?

NIO stock has sunk around 75% from its all-time high last year. But with the EV maker still achieving strong growth, can it surge again?

Latest posts by Stuart Blair (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

Due to inflationary pressures and interest rate rises, growth stocks have been battered recently. NIO  (NYSE: NIO) stock has not been an exception. Indeed, since its highs of $62 at the start of 2021, the NIO share price has since fallen back to under $15. This is a 76% decrease, cementing the EV maker as one of the worst-performing stocks around. Over the past 12 months, it has sunk nearly 60%. But the company’s growth prospects remain intact, and compared to Tesla, NIO trades at very low multiples. So, after the recent fall, can NIO stock double in value?

Reasons for the recent fall

There are many reasons why NIO has underperformed the US markets recently, mainly linked to its connections to China. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Firstly, China is currently seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, which has led to a very strict lockdown in Shanghai. There are also fears that a similarly strict lockdown will be imposed in Beijing. The resulting supply chain disruption forced NIO to suspend production of its cars at the start of April. Unfortunately, this means that the company’s production levels may be lower than expected for the year. This could have a negative effect on annual revenues. However, I see this as a short-term problem, which should not have a long-term effect on the NIO share price. 

Secondly, and more importantly, there’s the realistic threat that NIO may have its shares delisted from the US exchange. This is because, like many other Chinese stocks, it doesn’t meet specific accounting criteria for foreign stocks. As such, the firm has been placed on the SEC’s list of potential companies that require delisting, and this saw the stock sink around 15% on Thursday last week. However, the EV maker already has a listing in Hong Kong, and has announced plans for a third listing in Singapore. Although these are smaller exchanges than the US, they should help NIO mitigate the impact. Further, after its recent fall, I feel the delisting threat is now priced in. 

Can NIO stock rise 100%?

It’s an incredible feat for any stock to double in value, yet I feel that NIO could manage it. Indeed, after its recent fall, NIO trades at very low valuations compared to the past. This includes a price-to-sales ratio of around 4, compared to previous P/S ratios of over 20 in 2020. While this reflects the company’s slower growth and China worries, it’s also a signal that NIO is too cheap now. If the stock doubled in value, it would still only be priced at $30, which is still a 50% decrease from its all-time high. 

Further, Tesla has a P/S ratio of around 16, despite revenue growth being no larger than NIO’s. Unlike Tesla, NIO also has several new models coming to the market, which may enable to firm to grow revenues at a quicker pace in the next couple of years. It must be recognised that Tesla is profitable however, and NIO doesn’t expect profitability until 2024. But based on revenue growth alone, this comparison indicates that NIO stock could double in value of things for right for it. Therefore, despite the risks, this is a company I may add to my portfolio. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Stuart Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

An 11.5% dividend yield! I think this is the best dividend stock in the FTSE 100

| Stuart Blair

Passive income is essential for me as a long-term investor. With a yield of over 11.5%, this dividend stock is…

Read more »

The building of FTSE 100 bank HSBC in Singapore
Investing Articles

Should I buy HSBC shares amid reports of a break-up proposal?

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares haven't performed well over the last month after the company reported falling profits on soaring inflation and the…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Down 75%, can the Polymetal share price recover from the slump?

| Andrew Woods

Although the Polymetal share price has fallen significantly, do recent revenue and production figures indicate that the company can weather…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

An investing lesson to heed following the recent Woodbois share-price rise

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has spiked upwards in recent weeks, and that's made many of us think about how high…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d copy Warren Buffett to find cheap shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

In these simple ways, our writer is applying Warren Buffett wisdom to find cheap shares to buy now for his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 Nasdaq-listed stocks with plenty of upside potential!

| Dr. James Fox

The Nasdaq hasn't had a great year so far with many investors selling growth stocks. But here are three I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest in shares?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There's a lot of economic uncertainty right now and stock markets are falling. Is it a good time to buy…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares keep falling! Is it time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have been in freefall for months and are down 46% since November. So, is now a good…

Read more »