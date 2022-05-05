More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

What comes next for the Lloyds share price?

| John Choong

The Bank of England has just increased interest rates to 1%. As banking stocks stand to gain from rate hikes,…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock benefit from the looming travel boom?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan believes this penny stock could be well placed to benefit from the travel boom occurring after the past…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Why I like this FTSE 250 stock with a P/E ratio of just 1.3!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 firm looks incredibly cheap. In fact, it has a price-to-earning ratio of just 1.3. So, should I…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I’d buy this blue-chip stock instead

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

After the latest Rolls-Royce share price crash, I think this British defence giant could be a much better growth option…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

The stock market is rallying as interest rates increase! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the latest interest rate hike from the Bank of England today has actually seen the stock…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Why is the Woodbois share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has more than doubled in a month. As the business expands, is it a penny stock…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

5 shares with big dividends I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

These shares with big dividends have all caught our writer's eye as possible investments for his portfolio.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds is a penny stock that I’m backing to soar!

| Dr. James Fox

I don't think Lloyds is going to break out of penny stock levels any time soon, but I am backing…

Read more »