Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £10 a week to earn passive income for life

How I’d invest £10 a week to earn passive income for life

Our writer explains how he would aim to set up long-term passive income streams by investing £10 each week in dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

Passive income is money earned without working for it. One of my favourite passive income ideas is investing in shares that pay dividends. By doing that, I can benefit from the success of large companies such as Shell and Games Workshop.

Unlike some passive income ideas, I do not need to start with lots of money. In fact, it is possible for me to begin with nothing and put aside a few pounds a week to invest. Here is how.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Regular saving

At the heart of my plan is the idea of putting aside a small amount of money on a regular basis. Over time it can really add up. When I invest that, hopefully I will start earning dividends from it.

If I save £10 a week, it would add up to £520 a year. Imagine I target shares with dividends on average of 5% what I pay for them (this is known as the dividend yield). In that case, £520 would hopefully earn me £26 in dividends per year.

Once I own the shares, I should get any dividends paid for as long as I hold them. So in the second year, for example, I would hopefully get £26 from the shares I bought in the first year — but also dividends from shares I bought in the second year. Over time, even with a constant £10 a week, I would hope to see the dividends mount up. In fact, I could keep going for decades!

Choosing dividend shares for passive income

When it comes to choosing the shares to buy, I would follow a few principles.

First, I would diversify across different companies and industries. Dividends are never guaranteed, no matter how strong a company’s business is or its track record of paying out. Spreading my investments reduces my risk if one company I invest in stops its dividend.

Secondly, I would only buy shares in companies I personally understand. Maybe I read or hear about an exciting opportunity – I would likely want to learn more about it. But if I cannot personally understand a company’s business model and dividend potential then I will be unable to assess its suitability for my portfolio. I could do that by doing my own research, for example reading the company’s financial information and business results.

Thirdly, I would focus my efforts on finding great companies selling at an attractive price. I would manage my risk. For example, no matter how good a company’s dividend history, I would not invest in it if I did not think it could generate strong free cash flows in future to fund shareholder payouts.

Moving to action

This plan is not going to make me rich any time soon – or perhaps ever. But what I think it likely can do, for relatively little cash outlay each week, is build up long-term passive income streams. If they grow over time, they could end up becoming more substantial.

But a plan is only that. To start generating any passive income, I need to put it into action.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 42%! Should I load up?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares haven't performed well in 2022, down 42% over the last six months. So, is this stock now…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the BP share price rides the crest of a wave, can the party continue?

| Andrew Mackie

As free cash flow continues to grow, Andrew Mackie explores what it could mean for the BP share price.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 hidden winners in the FTSE 100

| Stephen Wright

Hidden in the FTSE 100, our writer has found some stocks that have been producing exceptional returns for investors over…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

11% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy for passive income

| Harshil Patel

There are just two FTSE 100 shares that have 11% dividend yields. Our writer considers whether to buy them both…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price crashes 47% in 2022. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Ocado share price has almost halved in 2022 and is down almost 70% from its 2020 peak. After such…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend shares! An 11.4% dividend yield to buy

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend share offers double-digit yields. Here's why I think it could deliver exceptional returns for the rest…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Royal Mail share price is down 35%

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Royal Mail share price has dropped another 35% since the start of 2022. But what's behind this lacklustre performance?

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price take off again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With cash flows being restored, can the Rolls-Royce share price make a comeback? Or is there a bigger threat on…

Read more »