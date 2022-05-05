Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Royal Mail share price is down 35%

Here’s why the Royal Mail share price is down 35%

The Royal Mail share price has dropped another 35% since the start of 2022. But what’s behind this lacklustre performance?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • The Royal Mail share price has dropped by 35% since the start of 2022 on the back of declining parcel volumes
  • While domestic performance has declined, international operations continue to deliver growth even against tough comparables

The Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) share price momentum throughout 2020 and 2021 seems to have fallen flat on its face. The UK’s oldest delivery service enjoyed tremendous tailwinds during the pandemic, as demand for parcel delivery reached record highs. Unfortunately, the bullish trends seem to have ceased, and the stock has since fallen by around 35% since the start of the year.

Is this decline justified? Or is this actually a buying opportunity for my portfolio? Let’s investigate.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The share price vs an economic slowdown

With physical retailers reopening their doors, e-commerce sales have declined. According to the Office for National Statistics, online sales as a proportion of total retail spending currently stand at 26.1%. By comparison, this figure was closer to 37% at the start of 2021.

What does this have to do with Royal Mail’s share price? With management shifting strategy to focus on parcel delivery, the rise and subsequent fall in e-commerce sales have directly impacted the group’s revenue stream.

Looking at the latest trading update, domestic parcel volumes have started to fall, taking the top-line income down in the process. And with macroeconomic factors placing additional pressure on consumers, this downward trend may be set to continue.

Combining surging inflation, rising interest rates, and skyrocketing energy bills doesn’t exactly create a favourable consumer spending environment. And with individuals looking to cut unnecessary expenses, there are growing concerns that demand for Royal Mail’s parcel delivery services will continue to tumble.

Top that all off with a surge in customer complaints, along with new disputes with the unions, and it gives a recipe for stock price decline.

It’s not all bad news

As discouraging as the situation seems, there are some valid reasons to be optimistic about Royal Mail’s share price. Firstly, the pandemic created an exceptional operating environment that was bound to end eventually. But while e-commerce spending has slowed, it remains firmly ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

So it’s hardly surprising that domestic parcel revenue is up by nearly 44% against 2019 levels. It fell versus 2020, but it’s not bad for a 500-year-old enterprise!

Meanwhile, international operations seem to be faring well. Unlike domestic performance, parcel revenue continued to grow, albeit by 4.5%. And excluding a one-time restructuring charge, guidance from management was reiterated. In my experience, that’s a clear sign of confidence for the rest of 2022.

Time to buy?

Today, the Royal Mail share price trades at around four times earnings. Personally, that looks exceptionally cheap. And while investor concerns about parcel volumes are, in my opinion, justified, they seem to ultimately be a short-term problem.

Having said that, I’m not tempted to add any shares to my portfolio today. Why? Because I think there are far better alternative opportunities to be found in the e-commerce sector.

Should you invest £1,000 in Royal Mail Group right now?

Before you consider Royal Mail Group, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Royal Mail Group wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 hidden winners in the FTSE 100

| Stephen Wright

Hidden in the FTSE 100, our writer has found some stocks that have been producing exceptional returns for investors over…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

11% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy for passive income

| Harshil Patel

There are just two FTSE 100 shares that have 11% dividend yields. Our writer considers whether to buy them both…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price crashes 47% in 2022. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Ocado share price has almost halved in 2022 and is down almost 70% from its 2020 peak. After such…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend shares! An 11.4% dividend yield to buy

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend share offers double-digit yields. Here's why I think it could deliver exceptional returns for the rest…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price take off again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With cash flows being restored, can the Rolls-Royce share price make a comeback? Or is there a bigger threat on…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dirt-cheap penny stock recovery play

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a penny stock he believes that could be an exciting long-term recovery play that is…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Does the ARB share price make it a top tech buy in 2022?

| Alan Oscroft

The Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price soared spectacularly in 2021, but then reversed almost as dramatically. I'm deciding whether to…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

Is the Sainsbury share price too cheap to miss after a return to profit?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Sainsbury share price tumbled last week despite strong revenue growth last year. Is this a chance to grab a…

Read more »