Home » Investing Articles » Is GlaxoSmithKline stock set to soar?

Is GlaxoSmithKline stock set to soar?

GlaxoSmithKline stock has gone from strength to strength this year, but is there still room for further share price growth?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) stock is up 35% over the last year. The share price jumped at the latter end of last week after the blue-chip stock announced better-than-expected results. The stock is now trading at levels near to its five-year highs, but can GSK grow further?

Recent performance

GSK’s recent performance looks good. The firm posted above-forecast numbers last Wednesday, buoyed by strong demand for its Covid-19 drug. First-quarter turnover reached £9.8bn, up 32% from the same period last year, while operating profits rose 65% to £2.8m. Adjusted earnings per share were 32.8p, a 43% increase. Analysts had expected group revenues to come in around £9.2bn.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Chief executive Emma Walmsley attributed the performance to “good momentum” across its speciality medicines and vaccines. Speciality medicines (worth £3.1bn) gained 97%. The HIV sector grew 14%, while oncology was up 15%. Vaccine sales (£1.7bn) grew by 36%.

Xevudy, GSK’s antibody treatment for Covid-19, exceeded analysts expectations. The treatment generated sales of £1.3bn during the quarter after receiving emergency approval last year. Analysts had expected sales to be worth around £1.1bn.

Another strong performer was shingles vaccine Shingrix, which delivered sales of £698m.

Future prospects

I’m actually pretty bullish on long-term demand for vaccines, medicines and health-related products. This is based on the broad understand that ageing and comparatively wealthy Western populations will require more and more of these products over the coming decades.

However, there are a few things that make me a little concerned for the future. Firstly, GSK’s share price hasn’t been the most reliable source of growth on the FTSE 100 over the last decade. This reflects the company’s annual performances that haven’t been outstanding. Revenue growth has been slow for a while and that’s probably behind the company’s decision to split the firm. In February, GlaxoSmithKline debuted the branding of its new consumer healthcare unit, Haleon, which will officially be spun off later this year. This could turn out to be a good move, but it might be a while before we find out whether the demerger has been a success.

There are other issues too. Glaxo hasn’t raised its dividend since 2014. It has remained at 80p a year throughout the five-year tenure of chief executive Emma Walmsley. It also doesn’t have the best dividend coverage ratio. Last year the dividend coverage was 1.4, which certainly could be healthier. The new GSK dividend will be cut to just 45p in 2023 after the spin-off. It seems unlikely that Haleon will make up the 35p shortfall from the current dividend.

Moreover, with a price-to-earning ratio of around 16, I think there’s better value out there. So despite, the positive recent performance, I don’t think the GSK share price is going to soar any time soon. I’m not buying and in fact, I recently sold my GSK shares.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Models of houses on top of pound coins
Investing Articles

Why I think Taylor Wimpey shares are dividend gold mines

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith addresses the fall in Taylor Wimpey shares, but explains why he's using this to take advantage of the…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Is Legal & General stock too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General stock hasn't performed well this year, but is this blue-chip firm looking too cheap to ignore?

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

This penny stock is rocketing in price! Here’s why I’d buy it now

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best growth stocks to buy this May. And I think this top-quality penny stock could be…

Read more »

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

Is the current Scottish Mortgage share price a golden buying opportunity?

| Andrew Woods

With its geographical diversity and investment expertise, can the Scottish Mortgage share price resume its climb in a tough macro…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will BP shares keep rising on record profits?

| Roland Head

BP shares have doubled from their 2020 lows. Roland Head asks is it too late to buy the oil and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m using Warren Buffett’s advice and buying these dirt-cheap tech stocks

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett hasn't traditionally been a fan of tech stocks. But these two are trading in significant value territory and…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why I’d invest in these 3 FTSE 100 stocks in May

| Hamish Cassidy

The FTSE 100 suffered price volatility in late April. Let’s look at why I’m considering these three Footsie companies for…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price set to soar?

| Finlay Blair

This FTSE 100 bank has a high dividend and a positive outlook. Finlay Blair wonders whether the Lloyds share price…

Read more »