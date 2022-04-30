Home » Investing Articles » I can buy Rolls-Royce shares for just pennies. Should I?

I can buy Rolls-Royce shares for just pennies. Should I?

Rolls-Royce shares are now trading in penny stock territory. Our writer explains why he has been buying.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

Buying a Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) jet engine is a very expensive business. By contrast, investing in the engineering firm can be a much, much cheaper affair. With Rolls-Royce shares currently trading in penny territory, are they an attractive choice for my portfolio?

The Rolls-Royce investment case

Whatever the share price, I think the long-term prospects for revenues at Rolls-Royce are promising. I expect strong future demand for civil aviation, even though there may be some sudden falls along the way.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

If that demand comes to pass, it could be good for Rolls-Royce revenues in a couple of ways. Customers may order new engines. But the firm’s large installed base of engines will also need to be serviced. As the original manufacturer, Rolls-Royce will be the service provider of choice in many cases.

I also see positive drivers for revenue outside of civil aviation. The company’s defence business saw underlying revenues increase 4.6% last year. A worsening security environment could lead governments to boost defence spending. That should also increase revenues at Rolls-Royce.

But what about profits? One of the historical challenges at Rolls-Royce has been converting revenues into earnings. In 2018, for example, revenues of £15.7bn produced a loss of £2.4bn. The company has taken steps in recent years to prune its cost base. That could help its profitability model. Last year, the company produced a small profit, its first in four years. It also returned to generating free cash flow. That helps liquidity.

Why are Rolls-Royce shares selling for pennies?

Despite an increasingly positive commercial outlook, there are still risks for Rolls-Royce shares.

While aviation demand is returning, airlines have been badly hurt by the lower passenger numbers of the past couple of years. That means they are likely to postpone engine orders, or drive a hard bargain. That could hurt Rolls-Royce’s profit margins.

In some cases, airlines have been cancelling orders for new planes, which could have a knock-on effect on engine orders. Meanwhile, aircraft engines are receiving increasing criticism for their environmental footprint.

A fair amount of that criticism comes from people who still fly for work and leisure so, for now at least, I see limited risks of serious action to change aircraft engines radically. But Rolls-Royce is proactively working on new engine technology that is less dependent on traditional jet fuel. That could help business down the line. In the next few years though, it is likely to add extra costs.

My move on the Rolls-Royce share price

Definitely there are ongoing risks to the Rolls-Royce share price. The company also badly burned shareholders with a heavily dilutive rights issue a couple of years ago. The risk of that happening again if aviation demand falls sharply may have put some investors off the company.

But are those risks so grave that they justify the 17% fall in the Rolls-Royce share price seen over the past year? I do not think so. The company’s business results have been improving and its long-term economics look attractive to me. I have a long-term perspective when investing, so that suits me fine.

So I have been happily buying Rolls-Royce shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price ready to break out of penny stock levels?

| Manika Premsingh

Lloyds share price could indeed rise. There are risks, though.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy to hold for at least 5 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be two of the best to buy for the next half-decade. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE dividend shares to buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing a lot of high-yielding dividend shares in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. And many appear temptingly cheap…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

My secret weapon for building passive income

| Stephen Wright

Worried about companies cutting their dividend payments? Our writer has a secret weapon that he’s using to keep the passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and double my money

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks reinvesting dividends could unlock powerful growth in his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is why.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: what I’d do with a £1,000 lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

If he had £1,000 to invest, this is how our writer would go about finding UK shares to buy now…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 40%. Should I finally buy it?

| Harvey Jones

The last six months have seen the once mighty Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price crash. Tempted?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’m investing the Warren Buffett way to build long-term wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has achieved average annual returns of 20% since 1965. How can I adopt his investing approach to grow…

Read more »