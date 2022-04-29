Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Polymetal shares after its positive trading update?

Should I buy Polymetal shares after its positive trading update?

After issuing an encouraging trading update this week, are Polymetal shares now looking like a good addition to my portfolio?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A miner down a mine shaft

Image source: Getty Images.

Polymetal (LSE:POLY) shares collapsed earlier this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After a period of volatility, the share price appears to have levelled out and earlier this week the Russian miner issued a positive trading update. I already own Polymetal shares, but should I be looking to buy more?

Concerns

The gold and silver miner wasn’t afflicted by the same sanctions-related challenges that hit Russia-based steel producer Evraz. However, its stock price collapsed. There are several reasons for this.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Polymetal has highlighted growing uncertainty around funding due to sanctions placed on banks in Russia, as well as the wider economy. Balance sheet constraints have exacerbated funding issues. 

It will find it increasingly hard to secure funding and possibly sell its gold if the war continues and Russia becomes more and more isolated. Fellow Russian miner Petropavlovsk recently said it has seen sales fall after its main customer, Gazprombank, was placed on a European sanctions list. But Petropavlovsk also announced that production had increased despite the war.

There’s also the very real risk of the company being sanctioned. If the war escalates even further, we may seen Western nations apply blanket sanctions that could cripple the firm’s ability to sell its product. Even if Polymetal isn’t sanctioned itself, it may find it increasingly hard secure funding.

The upside

Polymetal is one of the biggest gold and silver producers in the world. On Monday, the firm reported a rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by higher prices and despite a fall in production. Revenue for the three months to March 31 rose 4% year-on-year to $616m. However, production of gold equivalent was down 6% to 372,000 troy ounces. Polymetal said it still expected to produce 1.7m ounces in 2022 — a figure similar to 2021.

Polymetal’s assets are located in Russia and Kazakhstan and are expected to yield high long-term returns. It should be a very profitable business, especially when commodity prices are elevated. In March, it said that bullion sales remained unaffected by sanctions.

So, it’s clear that the firm can remain profitable despite the challenging geopolitical situation. The company has even suggested spitting its Russian business off to protect its Kazakh operations from the effects of sanctions.

Should I buy more?

Amid sky-high commodity prices, Polymetal could well benefit as long as it can sustain production levels and find customers for its gold. I’ve been unsure about whether to buy more Polymetal shares for a while now. But as I see more and more evidence that the business is continuing to operate as usual, I’ve become increasingly keen on buying. I am currently looking to add more Polymetal stock to my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in Polymetal. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 39%, is the ITM Power share price a renewable energy bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The ITM Power share price has lost nearly two fifths of its value in a year. Should our writer now…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

£7,000 to invest? 2 cheap UK shares to buy in May!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best cheap UK shares to buy in May. Here are two on my watchlist.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why Lloyds shares could soar in value

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are more than just a good passive income source. This blue-chip stock could soar in the coming years.

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price is soaring. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price has stormed ahead of GlaxoSmithKline in 2022. Do Q1 results justify that outperformance?

Read more »

Man typing into calculator and making notes
Investing Articles

3 ways to grow my Stocks and Shares ISA dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost the passive income generated by his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is how.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to follow Warren Buffett into Apple stock?

| Stephen Wright

After a strong set of earnings and a small decline in the share price, our writer looks at whether now…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 reasons the M&G (LON:MNG) share price makes me want to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The M&G (LON:MNG) share price has barely moved overall since it split from Prudential and entered the market in 2019.…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

An unloved FTSE 100 stock I think could soar in 2022!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 retailer has slumped in value over the past 12 months. Is now the time to buy as…

Read more »