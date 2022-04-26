Home » Investing Articles » The NIO share price is down 59%. Should I make a move?

The NIO share price is down 59%. Should I make a move?

After the NIO share price shed almost 60% of its value in 12 months, our writer looks for a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

Over the past year, electric car maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has lost 59% of its value. But the company still has a market capitalisation in excess of £20bn. So, despite the fall in the NIO share price, at least some investors apparently remain confident in its investment case. Should I join them and add the company to my portfolio?

The NIO investment case

NIO is a young company but it has been growing fast. Last year, revenues more than doubled to £4.5bn. That was not enough to stop the company reporting a heavy loss, of more than half a billion pounds. But the encouraging news is that the loss in the past couple of years, although still huge, is markedly smaller than it used to be. As the company ramps up production and achieves greater economies of scale, losses could shrink further and the company may even start turning a profit.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The costs of designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling electric cars are immense. But once the initial capital costs are out of the way, an electric vehicle’s cost base ought to fall. At that point, if it can make its cars attractive enough for buyers, the company’s profit model could become profitable. That is the approach taken by industry pioneers such as Tesla. It could mean NIO’s profitability improves over time.

NIO has also introduced an innovative approach to vehicle battery swapping. That may offer a solution to one of the factors limiting adoption of electric vehicles in many cases, which is the limited battery life and range some of them have.

The road ahead

However, as we have seen over many years at Tesla, growing an electric vehicle company can be challenging. While demand for electric vehicles is set to increase a lot, NIO is only one player in an increasingly crowded field.

As well as startup electric vehicle specialists, many established car makers like Ford and General Motors have grand plans to ramp up electric vehicle production. Given their deep experience of car manufacturing, sales, and servicing, I think they may be better positioned than the likes of NIO or Tesla to win the lion’s share of the electric vehicle mass market in the long term.

The NIO share price has also been suffering lately due to concerns about growing lockdowns in its home market of China, which could hurt both production and sales. I do not think that is very significant to the long-term investment case. Tesla went through lockdowns in the US and indeed one of its biggest factories is also in China.

My next move on the NIO share price

But while the short-term pandemic impacts do not concern me, the longer-term business model does.

So far, neither NIO nor any of its competitors has proven that it has a business model that can make healthy profits on a sustained basis without government subsidies. As the market gets more crowded, that could add price competition, hurting profit margins. On top of that, NIO is competing against a host of established car companies both in China and elsewhere.

For those reasons, despite a falling NIO share price, I will not be adding it to my portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Aviva shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

How much would £1,000 invested in Aviva shares five years ago be worth now? Our writer looks at the stock’s…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dividend stock I’d buy to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the hunt for dividend stocks for his portfolio to boost his passive income stream. He delves…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

As the Netflix share price keeps falling, I’m buying

| Christopher Ruane

The Netflix share price has crashed to a 12-month low. Here is why our writer has been buying the shares…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 blue-chip stock on a fire sale after a 3-day 20% drop

| Andrew Mackie

As the share price of this blue-chip stock takes a tumble, Andrew Mackie explores its long-term prospects.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is the dirt-cheap Barclays share price an opportunity or a value trap?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explores the current state of the Barclays share price and decides whether the shares are an opportunity for…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

How I’d start building a Stocks and Shares ISA in my 30s with £1,500

| Christopher Ruane

New research shows many people start retirement planning in their thirties. Here is how our writer would do that by…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why is the Ocado share price falling?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Ocado share price is taking a tumble so far in 2022, and whether he would…

Read more »

Cupcake styled as a unicorn
Investing Articles

3 blue-chip shares I’d buy in May

| John Choong

With May just around the corner, here are three blue-chip shares I'd buy to capitalise on some cheap deals while…

Read more »