Home » Investing Articles » Has ITV’s share price become too cheap to miss?

Has ITV’s share price become too cheap to miss?

The share price of this UK media and entertainment company has been falling. So is this stock now at a bargain level that I wouldn’t want to miss?

Hamish Cassidy
Latest posts by Hamish Cassidy (see all)
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The share price of UK media company ITV (LSE: ITV) has been steadily declining, dropping from 114p to 77p (so, down 32%) this year. It’s also down nearly 33% over 12 months. The majority of this fall occurred in early March, when the price fell roughly 40% in just under a week. 

This sinking share price may be confusing — particularly with the strong financial performance ITV reported for the 2021 fiscal year. However, the share price has been falling since huge operational disruption impacted ITV’s studios throughout FY19-20 due to coronavirus restrictions. Indeed, a £258m loss in revenue at the time significantly shook investor confidence in ITV. Such concerns were refreshed earlier this year with the announcement of a £0.12bn expenditure increase in the company’s ITVX streaming platform due in Q4 of FY22 .

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A recovering performance

Despite concerns over revenue loss and planned expenditure, there’s still a lot of promise to be found in this UK business. As mentioned, it has shown an impressive recovery to overall stability and growth. A look at its financial statements for FY21 demonstrate this.

ITV’s investment expenditure now sits at £35m, a £7m increase from FY20. This growing expenditure was part of the company’s wider expansive strategy across FY21. ITV launched one of its primary products (Britbox) in South Africa in August. This led to a 50% increase in the network’s subscribers, now totalling 2.4 million. The company also managed to double its total available streaming content by December. As a result, monthly active users grew to 9.6m, representing a 19% increase. 

This strategy had very positive impacts on financial performance. Most impressively, the company improved operating profit from £365m to £519m, representing a huge 45% rise. Post-tax profit increased by £107m, bringing overall profit for the year to £388m. As for concerns over past stability, ITV managed to reduce its net debt from £545m to £414m. 

Risk preparation

But how much risk is ITV facing? Netflix’s recent stock plunge after the alarming departure of around 200,000 of its subscribers, has demonstrated that the media industry may not be as resilient as people had previously presumed during a pandemic and post-pandemic economy. 

The average daily minutes of TV viewing in the UK fell by 6% in 2021. More specifically, while ITV’s share of family viewing has remained largely consistent at around 22% since 2017, total user viewing across FY21 actually dropped by 9% to 15.1bn hours. This would suggest that ITV’s extra expenditure hasn’t been successful in increasing overall viewing. 

Moreover, the company’s dividend yield has been volatile since 2018, ranging between 2% and 6%. With its yield now sitting at 4.3%, I wouldn’t want to rely on ITV as a strong source of passive income. The stock’s low 8.3x price-to-earnings ratio (which sits far below the wider media industry’s current ratio of 36x) also fails to inspire confidence. 

Despite these concerns however, it’s clear that investment to expand the company’s Britbox network and increase monthly engagement have been successful. Such success has led to a recovering financial performance that has restored my faith in ITV’s managerial capabilities, despite it needing increased expenditure to get there. Too cheap to miss? Some might not think so, but I do and will look to add ITV shares to my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Hamish Cassidy has no shares in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares are down 32% over the past 6 months!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares haven't performed well in 2022, with the stock down more than a quarter. Here's why the engineering giant…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares I’d buy now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have crashed between 25% and 39% over the past three months. After these falls, I…

Read more »

Hands of woman with many shopping bags
Investing Articles

3 penny shares I think could soar

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of penny shares joins our writer's portfolio because he regards them as cheap. Here, he explains why.

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Anglo American shares keep falling! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Anglo American shares fell nearly 7% on Monday, extending losses over the past week.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Why is the stock market down today?

| Stephen Wright

Fear of lockdowns in Beijing is sending shockwaves through the stock market. With shares in Rio Tinto and BP hit…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? Here’s what I’m doing now!

| Royston Wild

UK share prices are collapsing again as concerns over the global economy rise. This is what I'll be doing if…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

Hot lithium shares to buy for the next growth boom?

| Alan Oscroft

Lithium shares are looking attractive to growth investors these days, but a few have fallen back from their early peaks.…

Read more »

An easyJet plane takes off
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 the next destination for easyJet shares?

| Charlie Carman

Hopes of a FTSE 100 promotion last quarter were dashed after the easyJet share price crashed 40%. But was the…

Read more »