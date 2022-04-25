Home » Investing Articles » Can Netflix still be called a ‘growth stock’?

Can Netflix still be called a ‘growth stock’?

Netflix stock fell from grace last week, amid evidence of declining subscriber numbers. As such, can it still be considered a growth stock?

Latest posts by Stuart Blair (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth stocks typically have many common features. These include a track record of growth, high valuations in relation to current earnings and strong future prospects. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has always been considered one of the most promising growth stocks in the world. For this reason, as revenues and profits were spurred on by the pandemic, the company reached a valuation of over $300bn. But amid declining subscriber numbers, alongside evidence of far slower growth, Netflix has fallen from grace, and currently has a market capitalisation of $100bn. In 12 months, it has fallen almost 60%. Therefore, can Netflix still be classed as a growth stock, and am I tempted to buy after its recent drop? 

The recent results 

There were not many positives to take from the recent results. Indeed, after originally estimating that it would add 2.5m subscribers in the first quarter, it turned out that it would have gained only a fifth of that number if not for the Russia-Ukraine situation. In the event, the company lost 200,000 of them due to the lost 700,000 subscribers from Russia. There is evidence that things are about to get worse. In fact, for the second quarter, the streaming giant now expects that it will lose another 2m members. As the cost of living continues to increase, there are worries that consumers will continue to cancel subscriptions for the foreseeable future. This was the primary reason why Netflix stock sank last week, dropping over 30% in the day following the results. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

There is also further worrying news. For example, after buying Netflix stock in January, William Ackman sold 3.1m shares, making a loss of more than $400m. This came just weeks after the billionaire investor and CEO of Pershing Square Capital praised Netflix. This is a sign that Wall Street no longer views it as a growth stock, and some big players not want it in their portfolios.

What are the positives for Netflix stock? 

There were some positives for the stock in the recent trading update. Revenues were still able to rise year-on-year, albeit only by 10%. 

Further, Netflix does seem to have a plan to turn around its fortunes. This includes cracking down on the number of households sharing accounts, which is one reason why Netflix is struggling to add more accounts. There is also a plan to add a lower-price subscription model with ads. This has worked for Hulu, and therefore, may aid Netflix in returning to growth.  

Finally, it has a price-to-earnings ratio of under 20 which, for a growth stock, is extremely low. However, due to worries over whether Netflix can be classed as a growth stock, I’m taking this valuation with a pinch of salt. 

So is Netflix still a growth stock? 

Overall, I really don’t feel that Netflix is a growth stock anymore, as its starting to lose subscriber numbers, and declining revenues may start to follow. Further, as inflationary pressures continue to increase, alongside the large amount of competition in the streaming space, I feel that more subscribers will leave. Therefore, I won’t be buying Netflix stock unless it enters significant value territory or until there are signs that it’s returning to growth. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Stuart Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting bonds and searching for bargain FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Bonds might be good option to diversify my portfolio, but I think there are a number of excellent FTSE 100…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

I’m ignoring Bitcoin, gold and cash and will aim to make a million from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm banking on UK shares to make a million pounds for my retirement.

Read more »

A plant pipetrack at BP's Hull Petrochemicals site
Investing Articles

Can BP shares climb higher before Q1 earnings?

| Dylan Hood

Up over 12% year-to-date and with 2022 Q1 results day approaching, can BP shares continue to climb higher? Dylan Hood…

Read more »

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Investing Articles

Is Twitter stock a buy amid Elon Musk takeover speculation?

| Dylan Hood

Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter after building up his stake in the company. Should I be…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dividend stocks for passive income

| Stuart Blair

In times of high inflation, buying dividend stocks can be a very good idea. Here are two that I think…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

How I’m targeting a £10,000 passive income with dividend shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he’s using dividend shares to target a £10k annual passive income from the stock market.

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing

I’m shunning buy-to-let to generate a rising passive income from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm buying UK shares for passive income. Buy-to-let is too much hassle for me.

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

When will BT shares hit 200p again?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been steadily climbing, up 7% year-to-date. Will the shares reach the 200p mark soon? This Fool takes…

Read more »