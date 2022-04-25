Home » Investing Articles » Anglo American shares keep falling! Should I buy?

Anglo American shares keep falling! Should I buy?

Anglo American shares fell nearly 7% on Monday, extending losses over the past week.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of a gold mine from above

Image source: Getty Images.

Anglo American (LSE:AAL) shares fell by nearly 7% in early trading on Monday. The drop came after the company reported issues around the extension of an operating licence in Chile. The stock has been on a downward trend over the past week having also released a disappointing trading update.

The London-headquartered mining giant is the world’s largest producer of platinum, accounting for around 40% of world output. The firm is also a major producer of diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore and metallurgical and thermal coal.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What’s behind today’s drop?

Anglo American stock fell on Monday after the miner said the Environmental Assessment Service of Chile (SEA) had recommended denying an extension to the firm’s Los Bronces copper project. The British miner had been engaged in an environmental assessment process for the Chilean project since 2019.

Anglo American wants to extend the life of the mine by expanding the current open pit within the Los Bronces operating site. It hopes to replace future lower-grade ore by accessing higher-grade ore from a new underground section of the mine.

“The SEA has confirmed that LBIP [Los Bronces Integrated Project] satisfies all relevant environmental regulation but bases its adverse recommendation on an alleged lack of information during the evaluation process to fully remove any doubts about a potential risk to public health,” Anglo said in a statement.

Environmental groups had said the project, located near the Chilean capital, Santiago, will impact a local glacier and water availability for the region.

Chilean authorities are expected to make a decision on the LBIP permit application within the next week.

Despite the news, Anglo said it was retaining its current copper production guidance for 2022 and 2023. However, the firm warned the guidance remains subject to water availability as well as the impact of Covid-19 on operations.

Should I buy?

Last week, Anglo American said it had downgraded its full-year production guidance for its major commodities while indicating that its first-quarter performance was “challenging“. It added that copper production declined by 13% to 140,000 tonnes during Q1, down from 160,000 tonnes for the same period last year. The firm said iron ore production dropped 19% yearly to 13.2m tonnes for the quarter. It noted that high rainfall and plant issues affected subsidiaries in South Africa and Brazil.

These operational challenges have seen Anglo shares fall considerably over the past week, down 16%. But it’s still 25% up over the past six months. Mining stocks had been on the rise this year on the back of soaring commodity prices.

However, there’s one particular risk that’s concerning me. And that’s a substantial correction in commodity prices. More lockdowns in China could really hurt demand for metals, which in turn will see commodity prices fall. I think this will soon start to weigh on mining stocks that have had a stellar year to date. For me, Anglo will have to drop further before I start considering it.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Why is the stock market down today?

| Stephen Wright

Fear of lockdowns in Beijing is sending shockwaves through the stock market. With shares in Rio Tinto and BP hit…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? Here’s what I’m doing now!

| Royston Wild

UK share prices are collapsing again as concerns over the global economy rise. This is what I'll be doing if…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

Hot lithium shares to buy for the next growth boom?

| Alan Oscroft

Lithium shares are looking attractive to growth investors these days, but a few have fallen back from their early peaks.…

Read more »

An easyJet plane takes off
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 the next destination for easyJet shares?

| Charlie Carman

Hopes of a FTSE 100 promotion last quarter were dashed after the easyJet share price crashed 40%. But was the…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

EQTEC shares jump on trading update! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

EQTEC shares soared on Monday after the bioscience energy company reported fourfold revenue growth.

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy before May (and 1 I’d avoid)

| Paul Summers

As inflation has consumers tightening their belts, Paul Summers picks out a FTSE 100 retail stock that could perform better…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

‘Nearly’ penny stocks! A dirt-cheap growth share to buy today

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for great penny stocks that could help me supercharge my wealth over the next decade. Here's one that…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Has the Scottish Mortgage share price reached bargain territory?

| Harshil Patel

The Scottish Mortgage share price saw a dramatic rise and fall over the past few years. I consider whether it…

Read more »