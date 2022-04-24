Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Barclays or Lloyds shares for 2022?

Should I buy Barclays or Lloyds shares for 2022?

So far this year, Barclays and Lloyds shares have trailed the FTSE 100. Which bank’s share price offers the best value and would I buy either?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past six months, the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price fell 5% and there’s been a more substantial fall of 26% in the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price. It’s interesting to see poor recent performance for both Barclays and Lloyds shares, as financial lenders traditionally perform well in a rising interest rate environment. So, are these FTSE 100 banking stocks oversold?

Let’s explore whether I’d buy Barclays or Lloyds today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Barclays shares

Barclays has been mired in difficulties recently. Last month, the bank discovered a clerical oversight dating back to 2019. It issued securities exceeding the amount registered with the SEC by $15.2bn. Consequently, it must now buy back the unregistered products, costing the bank around £450m in expenses. It also faces the spectre of possible regulatory fines.

With its £1bn share buyback scheme pushed back to the second quarter of 2022, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the Barclays share price has taken a more substantial hit this year (-26%) than Natwest (-3%), HSBC (+13%), and Lloyds shares (-8%). But have markets overreacted to Barclays’ blunders? Quite possibly.

It has stronger liquidity measures than other FTSE 100 banks with a CET1 ratio of 18.2% — almost 2% higher than Lloyds (its closest competitor on this metric). It also carries the cheapest price-to-book value at nearly 0.36 versus those of Natwest at 0.56, Lloyds at 0.59 and HSBC at 0.71.

Furthermore, Barclays’ financial results look healthy to me. Net operating income for 2021 increased 33% to £22.6bn and post-tax profit soared from £2.46bn to £7.23bn. Passive income investors will be pleased to note a rise in its dividend per share from 1p to 6p.

Lloyds shares

Lloyds stock has also struggled recently as investors reacted badly to news released last month that the banking group plans to close 60 branches. Additionally, full-year profits for 2021 were slightly underwhelming at £6.9bn, falling short of the consensus forecast of £7.2bn.

However, I’m not sure the trading reaction was entirely justified. The digitalisation of banking is an inevitable development in my view. While branch closures grabbed the headlines, the more significant figures for me are 12% and 27% increases in Lloyds’ regular online banking customers and mobile app users, respectively, over the past two years, which points to a bright future for the Lloyds share price.

Despite failing to hit profit targets, Lloyds’ £2bn share buyback programme dwarfs those of Barclays and Natwest at £1bn apiece. Lloyds also has a particularly strong domestic focus as Britain’s largest mortgage lender. With annual UK house price growth at 10.9% to February 2022, the shares are well positioned to take advantage of the ongoing property boom.

Which shares would I buy?

Both banks look oversold to me, although Barclays’ embarrassing errors give me some cause for concern. I prefer Lloyds, given a straight choice between the two. Fortunately, I can own both.

I’d add Barclays stock to my portfolio as the macroeconomic tailwinds generated by rising interest rates are too tempting to resist and I’m keen to own a bank with a greater international presence. I already own Lloyds shares, but the current share price is at an attractive level for me to buy more.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Charlie Carman owns shares in Lloyds. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With inflation at 6%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at tips from Warren Buffett for investing with high inflation and highlights some UK shares he might…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had £10,000 and wanted to invest it in FTSE 100 shares, this is how he would go…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in May… and 1 that I’m avoiding at all costs

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for opportunities in travel stocks in May. He’s got an eye on a FTSE 100 stock,…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Should I load up?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the Rolls-Royce share price be set for takeoff? Our writer thinks so and explains why he has been buying…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d generate a passive income for life, with £20 a week

| Alan Oscroft

How would I plan to generate steady passive income to help fund my retirement? I'd start small, and invest regularly…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

Starting in May, how would I go about building a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I'd look for diversification…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Should I buy Netflix stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright analyses Netflix stock. The price has come down a lot recently. Is this an opportunity for our writer…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5.7% dividend yields! One of the best dividend stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio. I think this big-yielding UK share could prove…

Read more »