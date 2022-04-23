Home » Investing Articles » Why Rolls-Royce stock could make big gains soon 

Why Rolls-Royce stock could make big gains soon 

Its business is pivoting.

Latest posts by Manika Premsingh (see all)
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

In the past five years, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) stock has been hard on investors’ portfolios given the 65% drop in its share price. It is also now one of the very few FTSE 100 penny stocks around. But all is not lost for Rolls-Royce. In fact, I think there is a good chance that things might actually get much better for it in the not too distant future. 

Becoming a nuclear energy producer

My view is based on the business opportunities that are clearly opening up for the company best known for its aero-engines. A potentially big one is nuclear energy generation, which would make the company a utility provider as well. It aims to build small modular reactors, which are both cost effective and easier to construct than the usual nuclear power plants. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

At any other time, I would probably have taken these plans with a pinch of salt. It can take years to get approvals and to get such projects up and running. But now is a different time than most. The UK government recently released its energy security strategy, which among other things, aims to give a push to nuclear energy generation. 

This comes at a time when oil prices have gone through the roof. Households’ electricity bills are rising. And Europe’s dependence on Russia’s fuel made it harder to impose sanctions as it went to war against Ukraine. This convinces me that clean energy might finally get a really big push forward. 

Rolls-Royce’s improving health

Even otherwise, Rolls-Royce’s dependence on its significant aero-engine business might just decline in relative terms over time. Over the last two years of the pandemic, both its defence and power systems segments have stayed strong, while the civil aerospace division raked in half the revenues in 2021 it did in 2019. Yet, the company managed to clock a small profit this year. 

The downside for Rolls-Royce stock

The story could change next year, though, if travel remains relaxed. At the same time, I am not sure if that will necessarily be the case. China, for instance, still has Shanghai in lockdown. A new coronavirus variant called Omicron XE is now doing the rounds. And while the recent coronavirus statistics for the UK look encouraging, I am still keeping my fingers crossed, considering that there was an uncomfortable increase recently.

Even without air travel taking off though, as I was saying earlier, the company seems to have managed to find a growth path. I am not entirely convinced that it is a buy yet, however, not until I see another quarter’s numbers. Essentially, I am waiting to see how its earnings will look. At the last count, they were so low that its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has risen to a massive 65 times, even though it is still a penny stock

What I’d do

But if its earnings were to improve, and its prospects continue to look as good as they do now, it might just be a winning stock to buy with the next 3-5 years in mind. I am keeping a close watch on it. 

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Manika Premsingh has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is the hype over for growth stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The hype seems have subsided for growth stocks. But Stephen Wright is looking to add to his portfolio as share…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

6.2% dividend yields! A dirt-cheap UK share to buy right now

| Royston Wild

Latest trading news from Tesla illustrates how sales for electric vehicles keep booming. Here's a mega-cheap UK share I think…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

High-dividend stocks! A FTSE 100 renewable energy stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as demand for clean energy soars. Here's a top stock…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I had £1,000 to invest, here are my top UK shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's list of shares to buy now for his portfolio includes these four names, all of which he thinks…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

2 double-digit dividends I’d consider

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking at two UK shares with double-digit dividends. Are they right for his portfolio?

Read more »

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m convinced the Netflix share price has overcorrected

| Manika Premsingh

The fall is not adding up!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

These are the top trending stocks in the UK right now

| James J. McCombie

I take a look at the top trending stocks in the UK right now from two points of view: relative…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 things that could trigger a new stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

The UK stock market has been surprisingly resilient in the face of global economic turmoil. But could this period of…

Read more »