Home » Investing Articles » 2 double-digit dividends I’d consider

2 double-digit dividends I’d consider

Christopher Ruane has been looking at two UK shares with double-digit dividends. Are they right for his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

As an investor, dividend yield is an important consideration for me. If I invest £100 in a 1%-yielder, I will hopefully earn £1 a year in dividends. But if I put £100 into shares with double-digit dividends, I might be looking at annual dividend income of £10, or more.

That is a big difference. Then again, sometimes a high yield reflects a high risk. No dividend is guaranteed.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Persimmon

Housebuilder Persimmon is one of the few FTSE 100 members to pay a double-digit dividend (another is Rio Tinto). With a dividend yield of 10.4%, Persimmon pays out well over twice the average of its peers. How come – and can it continue?

One reason is the company’s policy of returning excess capital. While many rivals keep a lot of extra capital in their business, Persimmon pays it out as dividends. That means its dividend is covered by earnings, but only narrowly. So if earnings fall, for example because of a housing market crash, I would expect the dividend to follow.

Another reason for the high yield is that investors have been turning more negative on builders like Persimmon, pushing the yield up as the share price falls. The Persimmon share price has fallen 29% in the past year. I like the company’s high profit margins and reckon that even if housing prices fall, there will still be demand for new housing. So I would consider holding Persimmon in my portfolio.

Diversified Energy

Another investment that offers me double-digit dividends at the moment is Diversified Energy (LSE: DEC). The gas and oil company is little known compared to industry giants like Shell and BP. But it is the world’s biggest owner of natural gas wells, with over 60,000 of them in its portfolio.

However, those wells are typically small ones. They are often in the sunset years of their production. The business model is to eke out remaining gas from wells the company can buy cheaply. That has helped it pay a hefty dividend. Currently, the Diversified Energy yield is 10.7%.

But the cost of capping so many wells when they are retired could eat into Diversified’s profits. It is a relatively new company so we simply do not know how well its business model is likely to work over the long term.

Another risk is moves in gas prices. At the moment, high prices can help profits. But if gas prices collapse, that could hurt the profitability of the company.

Although I like Diversified’s innovative business model and am tempted by its yield, the risks are a bit too much for my tolerance. So I do not plan to add it to my portfolio.

Making a move on double-digit dividends

That could change if Diversified demonstrates it can cap thousands of wells a year without hurting profitability too much.

Meanwhile, I would think about adding Persimmon to my portfolio. It too has risks, as I would expect from any shares and certainly those offering double-digit dividends. But as a buy-and-hold investor, I would be happy to tuck it away in my portfolio for years to come.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

Why Rolls-Royce stock could make big gains soon 

| Manika Premsingh

Its business is pivoting.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Is the hype over for growth stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The hype seems have subsided for growth stocks. But Stephen Wright is looking to add to his portfolio as share…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

6.2% dividend yields! A dirt-cheap UK share to buy right now

| Royston Wild

Latest trading news from Tesla illustrates how sales for electric vehicles keep booming. Here's a mega-cheap UK share I think…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

High-dividend stocks! A FTSE 100 renewable energy stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as demand for clean energy soars. Here's a top stock…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I had £1,000 to invest, here are my top UK shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's list of shares to buy now for his portfolio includes these four names, all of which he thinks…

Read more »

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m convinced the Netflix share price has overcorrected

| Manika Premsingh

The fall is not adding up!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

These are the top trending stocks in the UK right now

| James J. McCombie

I take a look at the top trending stocks in the UK right now from two points of view: relative…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 things that could trigger a new stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

The UK stock market has been surprisingly resilient in the face of global economic turmoil. But could this period of…

Read more »