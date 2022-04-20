Home » Investing Articles » Volex’s share price just surged. But I’d still buy the stock today

Volex’s share price just surged. But I’d still buy the stock today

Volex just posted a great trading update and its share price has spiked. Yet Edward Sheldon thinks it can go much higher.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging in station

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in UK manufacturing company Volex (LSE: VLX) – which specialises in high-performance power cords and cables – have exploded today. Just before lunchtime, the share price was up 16.6%.

Here, I’m going to look at why VLX shares have surged. I’ll also explain why I’d be happy to buy the small-cap stock for my portfolio, even after the big move higher.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why Volex’s share price just popped

The reason Volex’s share price has jumped is that the company published a very encouraging trading update for the 52 weeks to 3 April this morning.

There were a number of positives in the update. For starters, Volex said revenue for the year is expected to be in excess of $605m. That’s well above the consensus forecast of $561m, and represents growth of 37% year on year.

Meanwhile, underlying operating profit is expected to be in excess of $55m, representing growth of about 28% year-on-year. It added that it had seen a significant contribution from the electric vehicle (EV) sector, where revenue had almost doubled.

Inflation and supply chain issues

The group also said it’s handling inflation and supply chain problems effectively. In terms of inflation, it said its relationships with customers have enabled it to pass through increased costs to them, protecting profitability. As for supply chain issues, Volex appears to actually be benefitting here as its customers have been bringing forward orders in an effort to secure manufacturing capabilities.

Additionally, management is confident in its future, saying the group is well positioned to navigate the challenges of the dynamic macro environment.

We have delivered an excellent performance in a challenging environment and are now well ahead of the five year plan we set out in October 2019. This is a validation of an effective strategy which has created a resilient and diversified business. We continue to pursue a number of exciting organic growth opportunities, while successfully acquiring and integrating compelling acquisitions, leaving us well placed for the future,” said executive chairman Nat Rothschild.

Overall, it was a very good update and I’m not surprised the share price jumped. It had fallen significantly since late last year and even after today’s rise, it’s still down about 16% over the last 12 months.

Why I’d buy Volex shares today

The thing is though, I see plenty of potential for further share price upside here. Volex is a high-quality company. It has exposure to a number of high-growth industries including the EV, data centre, and healthcare markets.

I’m expecting the company to generate substantial growth in the years ahead as these markets expand. It’s worth noting that management has ‘skin in the game’ as both Rothschild and COO John Molloy own a ton of the stock.

Yet the valuation here is very low. Currently, the consensus earnings forecast for this financial year is 28.8 cents (roughly 22p). That puts the stock on a forward-looking P/E ratio of under 13. That looks like a steal to me.

Of course, there are risks to be aware of. A manufacturing slowdown due to a recession is one. Weak sentiment towards small-cap stocks is another.

All things considered though, I think the stock looks very attractive right now. At the current valuation, I’m a buyer.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Volex. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Picture of a Netflix menu screen
Investing Articles

The Netflix share price dropped 25%. Should I buy the stock now?

| Harshil Patel

With the Netflix share price crashing overnight, our writer considers whether it’s an opportunity to buy the shares at a…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

How I’d try to profit from lithium shares

| Christopher Ruane

Lithium shares are a hot topic -- but how would our writer assess them for his portfolio? Here he shares…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

5 shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for dividends, our writer has picked a handful of shares to buy now for his portfolio. All of them…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Where will the National Grid share price go in May?

| Andrew Woods

With rising energy prices and the completion of corporate transactions, the National Grid share price could be headed higher next…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Investing Articles

Should I buy Polymetal stock after its share-price crash?

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal stock is down again today, having fallen hugely following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and after the implementation of Western…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

How I’d set up passive income streams for life — with £1,000

| Christopher Ruane

Can £1,000 help our writer earn money without working for it? Here's how he would use it to try and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 top UK dividend shares with 8%+ yields

| Alan Oscroft

Could these be the best UK dividend shares for me to buy for my 2022 ISA? With such big dividends,…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

Tesla earnings preview: what investors should know

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the upcoming Tesla earnings report for the first quarter, with guidance around potential supply chain issues being…

Read more »