Home » Investing Articles » This £5-a-day passive income plan could help me retire sooner

This £5-a-day passive income plan could help me retire sooner

Our writer thinks he could put his feet up early by putting this passive income plan into action with a fiver a day.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.

Image source: Getty Images

A Bank Holiday can provide a welcome dose of leisure time. While many of us need to wait until we retire to enjoy regular, long stretches of leisure time, I think passive income could be a way to help bring retirement forward. I could hopefully do that with the help of just a modest daily sum now. Here is a passive income plan I could use for a fiver a day.

Dividend shares as passive income ideas

The core of my idea is putting aside a bit of money each day to invest in dividend shares. I like dividend shares as passive income ideas because I can benefit from the profits made by large companies with strong businesses.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I do not need to do any work myself. Instead, I can simply put my money into their shares and hope to receive dividend payments from them in future.

Choosing dividend shares to buy

Not all companies pay dividends. Nor will all companies that pay a dividend now necessarily pay one in future. That will depend on their business results and management priorities.

That affects my approach in a couple of ways. First, I need to diversify across shares in different businesses. Second, I need to find shares to buy that I reckon could pay future dividends at their current level or higher.

I do that by focussing on a company’s business model. Is there something about it that could enable it to make profits year after year? For example, is it uniquely well-placed to meet customers’ needs, like Victrex with its patented polymer technology? Does it own strong brands that consumers are willing to pay a price premium for, like Guinness-owner Diageo?

If I can find companies with strong potential sources of future profit that trade at an attractive share price, they might be a good fit for my portfolio of shares.

The £5-a-day plan

Putting £5 a day into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA would give me around £1,825 a year to invest. If I could put that into shares with an average dividend yield of 5%, that ought to earn me roughly £91 a year of dividend income.

In itself, that might not be much. But the longer I stick with my plan, the bigger the possible income streams. For example, if I kept investing £5 a day in shares with an average 5% yield and reinvested my dividends along the way, after 10 years I should have around £12,650 worth of shares generating annual dividend income of roughly £630. After 25 years, my portfolio would be worth roughly £48,500. That could generate annual passive income of over £2,400.

These calculations presume that share prices are static. Over 25 years that is unlikely. They could go down. Then again, if I invest in high-quality companies with strong income potential then, hopefully, they may go up. That could increase the value of my portfolio further.

With a lump sum saved and regular passive income from dividends, I could hope to bring my retirement forward. I could put the plan into action today, with just £5.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.
Investing Articles

As travel demand soars, I think this FTSE 100 stock is poised to take off

| Stephen Wright

With low capital expenses and high switching costs, Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 100 stock could win big as holiday…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks to count on in May

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With fears of a UK recession on the rise, plenty of dividend stocks are being hit hard. But could these…

Read more »

Happy millennial black male puts coins in piggy bank, isolated on orange background
Investing Articles

With £1k to invest, here’s how much passive income I could make

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the amount of passive income he could make this year with a £1k investment, but also…

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

UK cybersecurity stocks to buy for 2022 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The cybersecurity industry is booming right now. Here's a look at some UK-listed companies that could benefit.

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 miners outshine the Polymetal share price in 2022?

| Charlie Carman

The Polymetal share price is in tatters since the company's relegation from the FTSE 100, but some mining stocks currently…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap penny stock that could benefit from inflation!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool believes he has identified a penny stock that may actually benefit from the rising cost of living and…

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

The Polymetal share price is falling again! Is it time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Polymetal share price fell 9% this week and is currently trading at a fraction of pre-war levels. So, is…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 tipped to outperform in the next year! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has been a much stronger performer than other major indices in 2022. Here's what to expect going…

Read more »