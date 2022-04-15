Home » Investing Articles » How to build a second income stream with FTSE 100 dividends

How to build a second income stream with FTSE 100 dividends

The stock market has an impressive long-term record of growth and I’d aim to harness that potential using FTSE 100 dividend stocks such as these.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Earned income is an essential part of many people’s financial lives. But enhancing that with a second income is desirable. Especially if that money arrives passively — in other words, without expending direct effort to earn it.

There are many ways a person can generate a passive second income. But the best method for me is by collecting dividends from investments in stocks and shares. And I’d target the large and mature businesses represented by companies in London’s lead index, the FTSE 100.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Aren’t shares risky?

But is investing in stocks and shares a good idea? After all, it’s risky, isn’t it? I bet many of us know someone who has bet and lost a minor fortune speculating with shares over the years. And I acknowledge that the stock market can be used as a betting casino if we have a mind to do so.

However, many pension funds, insurance providers, banks, investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions put billions into stocks and shares every day. The weight of such institutional money is colossal. For example, I saw one report suggesting Institutional investors account for more than 85% of the volume of trades on the New York Stock Exchange. And I suspect a similar percentage here on the London market.

So why do they do it? I’d attempt to answer that question by pointing to the perhaps surprising long-term record of growth delivered by the stock market. For example, billionaire investor Warren Buffett reckons the S&P 500 index produced total returns running near 10% a year since the 1960s. That’s when the figures are annualised and it includes the returns from dividends. 

I doubt the return from the London market has been as high as America’s over that period, but it’s still been substantial. And there’s a lot of interest in the FTSE 100 and other London-listed shares right now because of the comparative lower valuations. Indeed, stocks in London rarely reach the higher valuations often displayed by many of the fast-growing businesses in the US.

Defensive FTSE 100 dividend stocks

However, although we don’t have as many big-tech and other fast-growing enterprises in the UK, we do have many quality businesses with big investment appeal. Therefore, I’d aim to build a second income by selecting dependable, dividend-paying stocks in the FTSE 100. And a big factor when choosing will be the potential a company has to grow its dividends over time.

A key part of the process for me is identifying a consistent dividend flow. I’d likely avoid long-term investments in cyclical companies with high dividend yields. And that’s because of their often famine-or-feast business economics. Instead, I’d target defensive, less-cyclical operators with long dividend records backed by sound trading and financial figures.

For example, I’m keen on names such as UnileverNational GridGlaxoSmithKline and others. However, it’s worth remembering all shares carry risks as well as positive potential. And all businesses can succumb to operational setbacks from time to time.

Nevertheless, I’d embrace such uncertainties to align my portfolio with the long-term potential of the stock market. And I’d aim to generate a second income stream from my portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 stocks today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the markets volatile on inflationary fears, Zaven Boyrazian identifies two FTSE 100 stocks that could be set to thrive.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

My top 10 best UK stocks to buy now with £10k

| Roland Head

Roland Head reveals his top-10 list of the best UK stocks to buy now. Among his picks are an energy…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

With £3,000 to invest, here are the top UK stocks I’d buy now

| Kevin Godbold

With all the uncertainty in the air and potentially lower valuations, I think it's a good time to go shopping…

Read more »

Woman traveller walking alone with suitcase bag.
Investing Articles

As travel demand soars, I think this FTSE 100 stock is poised to take off

| Stephen Wright

With low capital expenses and high switching costs, Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 100 stock could win big as holiday…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks to count on in May

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With fears of a UK recession on the rise, plenty of dividend stocks are being hit hard. But could these…

Read more »

Happy millennial black male puts coins in piggy bank, isolated on orange background
Investing Articles

With £1k to invest, here’s how much passive income I could make

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the amount of passive income he could make this year with a £1k investment, but also…

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

UK cybersecurity stocks to buy for 2022 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The cybersecurity industry is booming right now. Here's a look at some UK-listed companies that could benefit.

Read more »

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 miners outshine the Polymetal share price in 2022?

| Charlie Carman

The Polymetal share price is in tatters since the company's relegation from the FTSE 100, but some mining stocks currently…

Read more »