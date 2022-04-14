More on Investing Articles

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Stock market trading rivalry: how UK and US investors compare

| George Sweeney (DipFA)

New research reveals the typical profile of traders and investors in the UK and the US. Here’s how they compare…

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Will the Lloyds share price soon return to 85p?

| Kevin Godbold

The Lloyds banking group share price was higher than 85p just seven years ago. But could it go there again…

Dictionary definition of inflation
With inflation at 7%, here are 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy

| Manika Premsingh

Inflation has touched 7%. Here are two FTSE 100 stocks that Manika Premsingh is looking to for positive real returns.

A miner down a mine shaft
2 inflation-beating stocks paying 8.6% a year on average!

| Dr. James Fox

There are plenty of stocks paying a hefty dividend this year as the inflation rate tops 7%. These two inflation-beating…

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
The Rolls-Royce share price has fallen under £1. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The falling Rolls-Royce share price means it is now a penny stock. Should our writer add more to his portfolio?

Hand holding pound notes
1 dividend stock to buy in May

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is attempting to build a healthy passive income stream. He has identified a dividend stock he likes the…

A stack of ASOS delivery bags
Is the falling ASOS share price NOW a bargain?

| Royston Wild

The ASOS share price has dropped again as investors fret over soaring inflation. Should I go against the herd and…

Scientist filling a needle
Sareum shares just jumped 22%! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Sareum shares shot up by 22% in early trading on Wednesday after news emerged about GlaxoSmithKline's purchase of Sierra Oncology.

