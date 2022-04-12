More on Investing Articles

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Does the boohoo share price make it a buy?

| John Choong

The boohoo share price is now in penny stock territory and is 20% down since the start of the year.…

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in the housing market boom

| Manika Premsingh

The housing market is on fire even now. This could be good news for these two FTSE 100 stocks.

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Can the FTSE 100 index surpass 8,000 in 2022?

| Manika Premsingh

The FTSE 100 index has bounced back since the plunge last month. But can it continue to rise?

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
My defensive FTSE 100 stock picks for volatile markets

| James J. McCombie

Here are five FTSE 100 stocks that might help protect my portfolio when markets are choppy.

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Top FTSE growth shares to buy with just £500 today

| Alan Oscroft

Is £500 too little to invest in a top FTSE 100 growth share? I don't think so, and it's exactly…

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
These were the top shares UK traders were buying and selling last week!

| George Sweeney (DipFA)

Here are the shares that were attracting the most buying and selling interest from UK investors on the FinecoBank trading…

Stacks of coins
1 dirt-cheap penny stock to buy after its recent dip!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool identifies a penny stock with excellent growth potential and a dividend yield better than the FTSE 100 average!

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Should I buy the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan breaks down the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100 by price and decides whether he would buy…

