Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to set up passive income streams with a spare £800

How I’d aim to set up passive income streams with a spare £800

With some spare money to invest, here’s our writer’s plan for setting up passive income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Finding ways to get money without having to work for it can help improve our personal finances. It can also play a role in building more long-term financial security. And buying dividend shares can be a straightforward way to set up passive income streams.

Here is how I would aim to do that if I had a spare £800.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The concept of dividend yield

When investing for passive income, it is important to understand the concept of dividend yield. That is the dividend I could earn from owning a share, expressed as a percentage of what I pay for it. So, for example, if I pay £1 for a share and its annual dividend is 5p, the yield is 5%.

This means that not only the size of the dividend matters, but also what I pay for a share. For example, at the moment, Vodafone shares yield 5.8%. But if the Vodafone share price doubles and I buy, then I will only get a yield of 2.9%. So when looking at dividend shares to buy, I think it is important not just to look at the dividend size in pence but also its percentage yield.

Another factor I look at is how likely I think the dividend is to be maintained. To pay a dividend year after year, a company needs to make profits big enough to fund it. So I try to find businesses with some advantage over their rivals that I think could help them make profits in years to come.

Dividends as passive income streams

As passive income is my objective. I would not want to feel the need to keep checking up on how my shares are performing. I would rather invest my money in a few companies I thought had good income prospects. Then I could then sit back and wait, in the hope of receiving this passive income.

I would still keep an eye on how the businesses were progressing, in case some big development changed the investment case for a particular share. But frequent trading brings costs. Putting my £800 into a few companies for years would hopefully allow me to build up passive income streams, with the possibility of dividend growth over time.

If I invested in shares with an average 6% yield, £800 should get me annual passive income of around £48. While that may not be a huge amount, I think it would be an attractive return for my £800. I would be entitled to any dividends declares for as long as I held the relevant shares. So my passive income could keep trickling in year after year, long after my initial £800 investment.

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed, so I would diversify across three or four different shares to reduce the impact on my passive income if one of them cancelled its dividend.

Putting the plan into action

If I had £800 on hand, I would set up a share-dealing account or a Stocks and Shares ISA and start using my funds to buy dividend shares that met my investment objectives and risk profile.

After that, I would just sit back and wait. Hopefully, my first dividends would start to arrive in the next few months, or perhaps even sooner.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Architects looking at blueprints
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just jumped 9%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 company said full-year results were expected to "materially exceed" expectations on Tuesday, sending the share price soaring.

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

19% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-yield share?

| Christopher Ruane

One high-yield share with an unusually rich dividend has caught our writer's eye. Here he considers whether it could fit…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 35% over the year! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Royal Mail share price has endured a tough year, down 35%. But is it now looking like a cheap…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy with £2,000 today

| Paul Summers

Volatile markets have thrown up some compelling opportunities. Paul Summers picks out two examples from the FTSE 100.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Down 70%, I’m buying this growth stock in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been battered year-to-date, and this fintech stock is no exception. But after falling 70%, it seems like…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Why I’m backing this FTSE 100 stock to recover from its 55% downfall and soar again!

| Renato Neves

This FTSE 100 stock has been crashing over the past year, although is still up by 620% since its IPO.…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

Here is a dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock with a 20% dividend yield!

| Manika Premsingh

It is cheap and has a huge dividend yield. What’s the catch?

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dividend stock to help me beat inflation!

| Jabran Khan

Inflation is eroding the value of my money sitting in the bank! I like this dividend stock to help me…

Read more »