Does the boohoo share price make it a buy?

The boohoo share price is now in penny stock territory and is 20% down since the start of the year. So, will I be buying shares of the fashion retailer?

boohoo (LSE: BOO) is one of the UK’s biggest online fashion retailers. With the boohoo share price down by 20% since the start of the year, I am keen on exploring whether boohoo’s shares are currently trading at a discount.

Coating its pockets

The first thing I look at before I invest in any company is its balance sheet. boohoo’s balance sheet is rather healthy, with a 10.4% debt-to-equity ratio and enough cash at £70m to make up for its £50m debt. Its assets also sufficiently cover its liabilities, which is always a good sign. However, boohoo has taken on debt in its most recent half while also having its cash position cut almost in half. According to management, this was done to offset an increase in capital expenditure (Capex) as the company invests more in facilities to scale its growth prospects.

boohoo growth

Boohoo reported that its net sales were up 10% in its most recent quarter. Active customers, orders, and order frequencies all saw an increase as well, but with that also comes a fly in the ointment. For starters, all regions bar the UK saw declines in growth. This was due to “Significantly longer customer delivery times as a result of the pandemic”, as international sales are fulfilled through its UK production line. But although customers and orders continue to grow, the average order value and items per basket have seen a decline, thus impacting quality earnings.

Moreover, Boohoo has been experiencing declining annual sales growth. Its growth rate has seen a steady decline from 48% in 2019 to 41% in 2021. Furthermore, its profit margin has gone down from 5.5% in 2019 to 3.1% in its latest half. This shows me that the retailer is struggling to keep up with rising costs as inflation continues to run rampant. Primarily, carriage, freight, and labour have seen the biggest uptick in costs, with the AIM company expecting the drag to continue for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, investors will be hoping that the new US distribution centre set to open in 2023 will help ease the firm’s current supply chain constraints.

Year Ending February 2019 2020 2021 Sales 857 1,235 1,745 Growth 48% 44% 41% Net Cash £190.7m £240.7m £276.0m Source: Boohoo Investor Relations 2022

Hoo’s the future?

On the one hand, boohoo’s exciting ventures into the NFT and metaverse space could be a game changer if it succeeds. Its aggressive marketing strategy also shows the firm’s commitment to grow its sales numbers. Not to mention, it is investing more in automation in order to offset rising labour costs.

On the other hand, boohoo does face strong headwinds. Sky-high inflation has forced central banks to increase interest rates, and this has had a stifling impact on companies’ growth prospects. People are less willing to borrow and spend money at higher interest rates. This is evident in the latest GDP figures, which showed a decline in economic growth. The latest retail sales numbers did not look very promising either, showing a contraction.

While the boohoo share price looks reasonable at its current valuation, declining sales growth, spiralling costs, and a stalling economy, do not justify the opportunity cost for me to invest in boohoo. Therefore, I do not see this as a favourable climate for me to buy the shares for my portfolio.