Home » Investing Articles » My 7-step guide to targeting a £250 monthly passive income

My 7-step guide to targeting a £250 monthly passive income

Looking to get regular money without labouring for it, our writer shares his detailed passive income plan.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

Getting money without working for it has obvious appeal. While it may sound unlikely, passive income is actually a reality for many people. One of my favourite passive income ideas is investing in shares that can pay me dividends. Here is how I would do that in seven steps to target a monthly income of £250.

1. Decide a daily saving target

Unlike some passive income ideas, I can start investing in dividend shares even if I do not have a lot of money upfront. But I will need some funds. So, if I am starting from zero, I would set myself a daily target of how much to put aside. It does not have to be a lot: even a few pounds a day adds up over time. But I think I would do better to keep it consistent, however much it is. That way, I would be more focused on regularly saving at the same rate.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why daily? Again, it is all about building up discipline in the habit. Over time, there will be other calls on my spare money. If I get into a firm habit of regular saving, I feel I will be more likely to stick with it.

2. Set up a share-dealing account

In the beginning, as I save some money each day, it may take some time to build up enough to make it worthwhile for me to start investing. But when I finally do, I will need some way to buy shares, such as a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Getting this in place early means that whenever I am ready to use it in future, I will be able to do so.

3. Learn how the stock market works

A common mistake people make is thinking that a good business makes a rewarding investment. Sometimes it does – but not always. There can be all sorts of things about how the stock market works that are not obvious from the outside. I could learn the hard way by making expensive mistakes when I start trading (some of which will probably still happen, realistically). Or I could learn the easier way by reading up on the stock market, getting the hang of concepts like share valuation and dividend yields.

One way to do this would be to pick a few businesses I felt I was familiar with – these might be high street names like Greggs or JD Wetherspoon, for example. Then I could look at their annual accounts, which are usually available free online. Trying to connect the business I know with what the accounts say, then understanding the company’s share price, will help me learn more about how the stock market seems to work.

If the idea of reading accounts puts you off, don’t let it. Investing money in a company without understanding its finances is not investment but speculation, I feel. I think it is important for all investors to be able to read at least a basic set of financial statements.

4. Draw up a longlist

Next I would get into the nitty gritty of finding dividend shares I could use to start building passive income streams.

To do that, I would follow a few straightforward principles. First, I would stick to businesses I felt I could understand. That gives me more chance of being able to assess their long-term business prospects. Secondly, I would not look just at dividend yield. Instead, I would pay attention to whether a company seemed likely to maintain strong free cash flows in future. Those are essential to paying a dividend.

For example, does the company have some competitive advantage that could help it maintain such free cash flows? That could be a strong brand, like Games Workshop. It could be an entrenched distribution network, like National Grid. It could be patented products, like Victrex. Whatever it is, I would be looking for some business advantage I reckoned could keep free cash flowing – and dividends.

5. Build a portfolio

No matter how good one business seems, it could run into unexpected problems. That is why I always diversify my portfolio across different companies and business areas.

Using that approach, I would decide on the first few share purchases I wanted to make. I would then be ready to start buying.

6. Focus on my target

If my target is £250 per month, that comes to £3,000 each year in passive income.

If I bought shares with an average yield of 5%, I would likely need to invest £60,000 to hit my target. I could invest £60,000 upfront if I had it. But if my plan is to save each day, I need to recognise that it may take a long time to hit my monthly passive income target of £250. That depends how much I put in each day.

Saving £5 a day, for example, I would have £1,825 at the end of my first year. At a 5% average yield, that would give me monthly passive income of around £7.60. That is a welcome start – but a long way off £250. If I could afford it, I would increase my daily contribution to a much higher level. If not, I would keep paying the same amount each day and keep my eyes on the £250 – but recognise that it is a long-term target.

What I would definitely not do is invest in shares just because they had very high yields. I would always stick to shares that met my investment criteria. It does me little good to buy a very high-yielding share today only to discover next month that the company’s business is in trouble and the dividend gets cut!

7. Let the passive income roll

Next I would do little except keep paying in my daily contributions.

My approach is built for the long term, so I would not try to trade shares frequently. I would focus on finding the right sorts of shares in the first place, then holding them unless their prospects changed. After all, passive income should not involve more work than necessary!

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane owns shares in J D Wetherspoon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop and Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

A recession could be on the way. Here are the stocks I’d buy (and avoid) now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Recessions can have a big impact on the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses the stocks he'd buy, and those…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is on a spending spree! Here’s what he’s buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Stock market legend Warren Buffett has made some big moves recently. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where he's investing.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 25%! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the Scottish Mortgage share price down 25% this year, Charlie Keough looks at whether now is the time to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Even crypto traders see the sense in Foolish investing!

| Alan Oscroft

Foolish investing is all about the long term, but crypto investors go for quick short-term profits, right? Here's why I…

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Right now, Lloyds' share price trades well inside bargain-basement territory. Does its P/E ratio below 10 times make it an…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks I’d invest £2k in now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains two top growth stocks that he has his eye on and thinks could offer him good returns,…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

3 of the best technology stocks to buy in April

| Daniel Moore

As technology shares are getting crushed, Daniel Moore explores whether there are any bargain stocks to buy going into the…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

1 dirt cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy now

| Manika Premsingh

CMC Markets’ dividend yield might have been its highlight in the past year, but there is a lot more to…

Read more »