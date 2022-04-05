Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what to do on ISA deadline day

Here’s what to do on ISA deadline day

When ISA deadline day is upon us, many panic over what shares to buy before it’s too late. But we don’t need to buy anything, and there’s no rush.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

On 5 April every year, I picture thousands of investors getting stressed over what to do. I can hear them: “I have cash to invest, but I can’t think of what shares to buy on ISA deadline day.

I’ve been there myself. And the answer is… relax, don’t panic.

The thing is, all we have to do by the ISA deadline is get the cash transferred into our Stocks and Shares ISA accounts. If it makes it there by the end of 5 April, it counts towards the ISA allowance just ending.

I don’t use my full allowance. But for the growing number of UK ISA millionaires, getting as much stashed away as possible each year will have made a lot of difference.

Just get the cash in

I’ll repeat… as long as the cash is transferred into an ISA account by 5 April, I’m fine. I don’t actually have to rush to invest it in shares.

If I had to actually buy shares by the deadline, I would probably top up on something I already own. Lloyds Banking Group is probably top of my list, but facing economic pressures.

I think the Boohoo share price is too low now, after its spectacular crash. We could be heading for a recession, mind. And I have already topped up on that one once.

Choosing new shares

But seeing as I don’t actually have to invest my remaining cash by the ISA deadline, I don’t need to rush into choosing one of the stocks I already own.

That means I can relax and decide what to buy, from my shortlist of options. I have not done my full research yet. But Direct Line Insurance tempts me. I’ve always liked the insurance sector, and financial stocks in general. I’m not too worried about risky times, as I’m in it for the long term.

National Grid is also on my shortlist, for its reliable dividends. I know its gas distribution business could face pressure as we move past hydrocarbon energy. But the electricity network doesn’t care what the source is.

ISA deadline decisions

When I get close to the ISA deadline each year, I often think I might stick any final few hundred I have into something I wouldn’t usually buy. This year my mind is on cybersecurity specialist Darktrace. The upside? It’s a high-tech growth share that’s fallen, and might be a bargain. The downside? I have no way to work out a sensible valuation for the shares.

I suspect I’ll end up just leaving my small amount of cash there, and top it up as we get further into the new ISA year. That will give me time to do more research. And it will eliminate the temptation to buy something risky just because of the deadline.

So what will I do on ISA deadline day itself? Nothing, other than maybe check if I can scrape together a few more pounds to transfer in.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Alan Oscroft owns Lloyds Banking Group and boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

3 ways I can use cheap stocks for passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why using cheap and undervalued stocks is a good way to extract as much value for passive…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £5K in my Stocks and Shares ISA to maximise growth potential

| Dr. James Fox

With Tuesday marking the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline for the financial year, I'm looking at ways to invest £5K…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Should I be buying Unilever shares at the current price?

| Charlie Keough

With Unilever shares having taken a hit in 2022, Charlie Keough looks at if now is the time to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to sell Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed in 2022, falling more than 20%. Edward Sheldon explains what he's going to do…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Why I’m sleeping easier in retirement with this passive income ETF

| Michelle Freeman

I've found that investing for passive income can pay huge dividends for a more relaxing retirement – so long as…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Investing Articles

3 easy ways to boost retirement income with FTSE shares 

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is small, so I'm doing something now to boost my retirement via FTSE shares.

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d want to own if the UK has a recession

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many economists believe the UK is heading for a recession. Here's a look at two defensive stocks Edward Sheldon would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My goal is to join the ISA millionaire club. Here’s my plan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon wants to build up £1m within his ISA accounts before he retires. Here’s a look at how he…

Read more »