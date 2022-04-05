More on Investing Articles

3 ways I can use cheap stocks for passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why using cheap and undervalued stocks is a good way to extract as much value for passive…

Here’s how I’d invest £5K in my Stocks and Shares ISA to maximise growth potential

| Dr. James Fox

With Tuesday marking the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline for the financial year, I'm looking at ways to invest £5K…

Is it time to sell Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed in 2022, falling more than 20%. Edward Sheldon explains what he's going to do…

Why I’m sleeping easier in retirement with this passive income ETF

| Michelle Freeman

I've found that investing for passive income can pay huge dividends for a more relaxing retirement – so long as…

3 easy ways to boost retirement income with FTSE shares 

| Kevin Godbold

The State Pension is small, so I'm doing something now to boost my retirement via FTSE shares.

2 stocks I’d want to own if the UK has a recession

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many economists believe the UK is heading for a recession. Here's a look at two defensive stocks Edward Sheldon would…

My goal is to join the ISA millionaire club. Here’s my plan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon wants to build up £1m within his ISA accounts before he retires. Here’s a look at how he…

With £5k to invest, here are the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

As commodity prices continue to spiral, these two FTSE 100 mining firms could be set to fly even further.

