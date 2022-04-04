Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1k in a Stocks & Shares ISA before 6 April

How I’d invest £1k in a Stocks & Shares ISA before 6 April

The 2022-23 tax year starts on Wednesday, 6 April. This means that I have until Tuesday midnight to invest inside my 2021-22 ISA before my time is up!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

On Wednesday, 6 April, the 2022-23 tax year begins. At this point, UK residents aged 18 and over can open a new tax-free Individual Savings Account (ISA). ISAs allow UK resident to save and/or invest their money without paying tax on their income and profits. Along with pensions, ISAs are one of the best legal tax shelters around.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

However, with UK interest rates still close to record lows, I don’t bother saving cash inside an ISA. For me, it’s just not worth it. For example, an interest rate of 1% a year equates to £10 a year on £1,000 on deposit. The tax on this for me is up to 4% — a tiny saving of £4. That’s why I prefer to put my money into Stocks and Shares ISAs. In the long run, I’m sure that this will save me a great deal more in tax.

Time is running out…

Just the other day, I had an unexpected windfall when a modest but welcome sum landed in my lap unexpectedly. I’ve decided to round this up to £1,000 and invest it for my family’s future. My timescale for growing this money is at least 10 years. Hence, it makes sense for me to invest it in company shares. And where better to protect my pot from the taxman than inside an ISA?

To make full use of my 2021-22 ISA allowance, I have to deposit this bonus into an account on or before 11.59 pm on Tuesday. In other words, I need to do it today or tomorrow or lose this year’s remaining ISA allowance. As I write, that leaves me with about 34 hours, so I need to hurry up!

How I’d invest £1,000 into an ISA today

My goal as a long-term ISA investor is to generate returns in two ways. First, from dividend income — the passive income paid by some companies to their shareholders. Second, from capital gains — the profits made from selling shares at prices higher than I paid for them. However, not all company shares pay dividends. Also, they are not guaranteed, so can be cut or cancelled at any time. For these reasons, I prefer to buy shares in large, established dividend-paying businesses, particularly those in the FTSE 100 index.

But how to divide up £1,000 into different shares inside an ISA? To spread my risk, I’d aim to put my money into, say, four different companies. That’s £250 per share. Also, to diversify my portfolio, I’d try to invest across different business sectors, rather than concentrate on one industry or field.

Finally, the good news is that there is no shortage of dividend shares in the FTSE 100. By my reckoning, around 90 stocks in this index pay dividends to shareholders. These companies include huge and solid household names such as Shell, AstraZeneca, HSBC, and Unilever. Indeed, I imagine that at least one of these top shares will be nestling safely inside my ISA before tomorrow is out!

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Oil rig
Investing Articles

As the ISA deadline looms, why BP remains my top FTSE 100 conviction stock

| Andrew Mackie

As an emerging oil crisis unfolds, Andrew Mackie examines why BP remains his standout conviction stock.

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price may be cheap! Here’s why I’m buying shares soon

| Andrew Woods

With strong financial results and low P/E ratios, could the Barclays share price provide Andrew Woods with growth over a…

Read more »

Financial technology concept. Stock market crash.
Investing Articles

Should I buy SMT shares with a spare £1,000?

| Andrew Woods

A stock market recovery may be in progress, so could SMT shares help me protect my portfolio against global instability?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my top UK shares to buy and hold

| Dr. James Fox

These are two of my top UK shares to buy and hold, offering plenty of upside potential.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here are 3 passive income picks for my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

These three passive income picks could be great additions to my Stocks and Shares ISA as I look to negate…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

IG’s 5 best FTSE 100 shares to watch in April

| Alan Oscroft

In a world engulfed in geopolitical turmoil, there must be some great FTSE 100 share ideas out there. IG likes…

Read more »

Plotting a route to becoming a millionaire.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to make a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Kevin Godbold

I think the London Stock Market looks well-placed to deliver decent long-term returns in a stocks and Shares ISA, despite…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My top FTSE 250 pick for long-term growth

| Dr. James Fox

I think this FTSE 250 stock has plenty of long-term potential and looks like a great buy for my portfolio.

Read more »