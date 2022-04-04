Home » Investing Articles » 2 LSE shares to buy and hold for long-term growth

2 LSE shares to buy and hold for long-term growth

With a pandemic bounceback now in full swing, these two LSE shares are starting to show signs of recovery.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Private investor buying UK shares at home

Image source: Getty Images

The London Stock Exchange is bursting with exciting opportunities to invest in companies that offer both value and growth. Having looked at LSE shares for a while, I think I’ve found two firms that could be great additions to my portfolio. Halfords (LSE:HFD) has demonstrated growth over a difficult pandemic period, while Restaurant Group (LSE:RTN) may benefit from the recovery from Covid-19. What other reasons attract me to these businesses? Let’s take a closer look.

A rebounding LSE share

The first company, Halfords, is a retailer and specialist in automotive, motorbike, and cycling products. It currently trades at 257p, down 37% in the past year. For the years ended April, between 2017 and 2021, results have been mixed. 

While revenue increased from £1.1bn to £1.3bn, profit before tax declined from £71.4m to £64.5m. This may be partially due to the impact of the pandemic on profit margins. 

For 2020, the company reported a profit before tax of just £19.4m. It is encouraging to see such a quick rebound in more recent financial results.

On the flip side, earnings-per-share (EPS) rose from 30.3p to 41.7p. By my calculations, this means that the firm has a compound annual EPS growth rate of 6.6%. This is both strong and consistent. 

It should be noted, however, that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

The business also lifted profit expectations for full-year results in April 2022 due to accelerating growth in the automotive and motorbikes segments. However, it has also warned about the potential impact of ongoing supply chain issues.

A pandemic recovery stock

The second company I’m thinking of buying for long-term growth is Restaurant Group. It owns well-known food outlets in the UK, like Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s. The firm endured a torrid time during Covid-19, swinging to a £133m loss in 2020. 

Although the business still recorded an £8m loss for 2021, this was a vast improvement in a relatively short period of time. 

What’s more, just about all domestic restrictions have been removed in the UK, paving the way for more consistent footfall in restaurants. It is worth noting, however, that any future variant could halt progress. 

This more positive operating environment has been reflected in net debt levels. This figure stood at £340m in 2020. By 2021, this had nearly halved to just £171m.

Investment bank Berenberg increased its target price from 110p to 125p because of Restaurant Group’s scope to grow earnings. It currently trades at 65.85p, down 46% in the past year.

Overall, these two businesses have rebounded well after the pandemic. On a stronger financial footing, future operational environments look to be much more stable. I will be buying shares in both businesses soon and holding them for long-term growth. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-up UK shares that could rebound explosively

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many UK stocks have been hammered this year. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights two shares that could rebound sharply.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy now for dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines three of the top stocks he’d like to buy now for income potential. He’s been looking at…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

10 British shares I’d buy for a last-minute Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Harvey Jones

Time is running out to use this year's £20k ISA allowance. Here are my favourite British shares right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Why the Unilever share price may be a ‘no-brainer’ buy at current levels

| Andrew Woods

With consistent long-term financial results, could the Unilever share price rise even further?

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BT shares are a glaring buy

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been creeping up over the past few months. I take a closer look at why I think…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 top blue-chip shares in April for long-term dividend growth

| Harvey Jones

Often a low dividend yield suggests a strong company with healthy growth prospects. That applies to both these top FTSE…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

3 metaverse stocks to buy today (that aren’t Meta Platforms)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The metaverse could be the next big thing in technology. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three stocks he'd buy for exposure…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in my first Stocks and Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a step back and outlines how he would invest £1,000 if he was opening a Stocks and…

Read more »