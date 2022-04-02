Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap dividend stocks I’m getting ready to buy in April

3 cheap dividend stocks I’m getting ready to buy in April

Three dividend stocks that I own in my portfolio are trading at cheap valuations right now. I’m looking at buying them in April. Which three are they?

Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • Legal & General stock has a high dividend yield backed up by impressive earnings growth
  • Verizon shares have a 5% dividend yield and are selling below the price that Warren Buffett bought them at
  • As the company restructures its operations, Citigroup shares are trading at a very attractive price

Stocks that pay dividends can be great sources of passive income. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks that I’m getting ready to buy as the new financial year brings a new ISA allowance. I think that each trades at an attractive valuation right now. 

A FTSE 100 stalwart

First on my list is FTSE 100 member Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN). The company has an eye-catching dividend yield of 7% and a strong track record to back it up.

Over the last decade, the company has grown its earnings per share at an average of 11% per year. Its distributions to shareholders have increased in line with its earnings.

It’s worth noting that the pandemic year was tough for Legal & General. Earnings dipped significantly in 2020. While they’ve recovered strongly in 2021, the ongoing coronavirus situation is still worth keeping an eye on from a risk perspective.

A 5G Buffett stock

My second dividend stock to buy in April is S&P 500 constituent Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Verizon’s dividend yield currently comes in at around 5% and I think that the company has a bright future.

As I’ve mentioned elsewhere, Verizon’s earnings growth over the last 10 years has comfortably outpaced the broader index. While the share price has lagged, I believe that the result is a huge buying opportunity for investors like me.

Warren Buffett also agrees. The Oracle of Omaha bought Verizon stock between 2020 and 2021 at prices between $54 and $62. Verizon’s shares currently trade at $51.25, which is catching my eye at the moment.

Verizon has been spending big lately. The result is that the company has a lot of debt. How Verizon manages its debt will be worth watching, but I think there’s reason to believe that the risk from Verizon’s debt is offset by the stock’s low price.

Citigroup

Last on the list is Citigroup (NYSE:C). Unlike the others, Citigroup has not had a straightforward track record. Rather, it’s in the process of turning around its excessively complicated business.

At its last earnings report, Citigroup’s management announced plans to sell off 13 of its retail operations in different countries. In doing so, the company hopes to make itself more efficient by concentrating on its most lucrative opportunities.

I like the move, but it isn’t without risk. Selling off its franchises depends on finding buyers for them. It is also likely to incur fees. So Citigroup is probably the least straightforward of the dividend stocks I’m looking at for April.

Nonetheless, I believe that Citigroup shares are attractive at the moment. While the dividend yield is lower than the others, at just under 4%, the stock currently trades at a substantial discount to the company’s book value. I think that makes the stock an attractive buy for my portfolio at these levels.

Summary

Interest rates rising this year has put pressure on stocks with high valuations. In that environment, Legal & General, Verizon, and Citigroup all fared reasonably well. As tech stocks have recovered, however, the three stocks that I’ve mentioned here have settled down a bit. As a result, I’m getting ready to buy these cheap dividend stocks in April.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright owns Citigroup, Legal & General Group, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Are Aviva shares a passive income gem?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the above-average dividend yield from Aviva shares could help him to add income to his portfolio.

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap penny stocks I’d buy before the ISA deadline

| Roland Head

These unloved penny stocks could be ideal ISA buys, says Roland Head. He's hunting for cheap shares to buy before…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m buying in April

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here are three FTSE 100 shares I'm buying in April. Their dividend yields range from 8.3% to 9.3% a year…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price is up, down, flying around

| G A Chester

The Rolls-Royce share price has been extremely volatile of late. It's an unloved stock but arguably a fundamentally sound and…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Nuclear energy stocks to watch, according to Freetrade

| Alan Oscroft

Wind and solar power are not the only alternatives to oil and gas. No, Freetrade has been looking at nuclear…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £5,000 today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone looking to invest £5,000 for the first time currently has many options. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses where he'd invest…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

It could be a good time to boost my passive income from FTSE 100 dividend shares. Here’s what I’d do…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and buying a beaten-down growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have fallen recently, as inflation rates have soared. I'm listening to Warren Buffett's advice though, and using this…

Read more »