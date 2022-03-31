More on Investing Articles

How I’d target a 6% dividend yield with £20,000

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to invest £20,000 and earn a 6% dividend yield? Our writer details how he would go about…

3 dividend-paying picks for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

With the April 5 deadline fast approaching, here's how I'd use up my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance this year.

2 passive income ideas I’d use with £350

| Christopher Ruane

Before the ISA deadline, our writer looks at a couple of passive income ideas for his portfolio that don't cost…

Is the Barclays share price dip a buying opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares look very cheap right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the banking stock for…

3 renewable energy shares to buy for my 2022 ISA

| Alan Oscroft

It's easy to think of renewable energy shares as 'jam tomorrow' hopes. But many of them are profitable right now.…

The S4 Capital share price just crashed 35%. Should I buy now?

| Roland Head

The S4 Capital share price has crashed following some unexpected news. Roland Head asks if this fall could be a…

Does the Aviva share price make it one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy?

| Finlay Blair

The Aviva share price has been falling for the last five years. After an ambitious business restructure, is this FTSE…

3 pieces of advice that helped make Warren Buffett rich

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at some of the traits and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett that made him…

