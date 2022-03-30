Home » Investing Articles » Why the Pantheon Resources (PANR) share price may just keep going higher

Why the Pantheon Resources (PANR) share price may just keep going higher

With a highly active drilling programme, the PANR share price may continue its upward move if oil estimates are met.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images.

As an early-stage oil exploration company, Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) is actively drilling a number of wells across northern Alaska. It is listed on the FTSE AIM index and has been updating the market with some regularity on the potential reserve of oil it is exploring. 

I think this firm could be a good addition to my long-term portfolio as a speculative buy. Why might I purchase at the current PANR share price? Let’s take a closer look.

Recent results

The business was established in 2005 and for the years ended June, between 2020 and 2021, losses widened from $3.77m to $8.24m. Furthermore, losses-per-share increased from ¢0.56 to ¢1.17. 

During this time, the company failed to generate revenue. The firm had produced small revenues of $1.01m and $0.72m in 2018 and 2019. Given that this is an exploration business, I’m not particularly surprised or concerned about inconsistent revenues.

In December 2021, it successfully raised $96m. This will bolster Pantheon’s balance sheet and allow it to continue its operations in the remote areas of Alaska. 

The popularity of this fundraise is indicative of the positive investor sentiment towards this company. 

Exploration activities and the PANR share price

Looking beyond the financial history to exploration activities and reports also gives a good indication of whether the current PANR share price is attractive. 

The firm received approval for drilling at Theta West and Talitha, two wells in Pantheon’s area of operation, in December 2021. 

In January 2021, the company commenced spudding, the initial drilling of the well, at Theta West 1. This involved navigating the extreme cold and working around weather-related shutdowns. The big news from this venture revealed an estimated amount of 1.2bn barrels of oil on the basin floor. Given the nature of exploration, however, it is always worth noting that actual yields may be less than estimates.

The firm also announced in February 2022 that it completed flow testing at the Talitha A well. The result was that the well averaged 45 barrels of oil per day for three days. The PANR share price surged 20% in one day on this news. It currently trades at 118.2p, up 202% in the past year. As a potential investor, it is encouraging to read about these consistent flow rates.  

Just this month the business carried out further testing at Theta West. The result was a further strong indication that the 1.2bn barrels of oil amount is there and that the actual amount will “likely exceed” this estimate. The flow rate during this investigation peaked at 100 barrels over 2.5 days, levelling off at 59

Overall, Pantheon is very active in its exploration. It seems highly likely that there is a vast amount of oil at the Theta West and Talitha wells. If drilled and extracted, this could send the PANR share price significantly higher. I will be buying shares soon.  

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A house being constructed in the countryside
Investing Articles

28% dividend increase! A no-brainer FTSE 250 stock to buy for passive income

| Stuart Blair

This FTSE 250 stock provided an excellent trading update yesterday, which included a big dividend raise. These are the reasons…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

5 juicy dividend stocks for high income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks up five dividend stocks all from the FTSE 250 that offer him high income payouts relative to…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy with £5,000 before the ISA deadline

| Alan Oscroft

The annual ISA deadline is approaching fast, and my £20,000 allowance won't carry over to the next financial year. It's…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Tesco vs Royal Mail: which cheap FTSE 100 share should I buy?

| Royston Wild

The Tesco and Royal Mail share prices both seem to offer great value at recent levels. So which cheap FTSE…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA deadline: 5 Foolish things to remember

| Paul Summers

At this time of year I'm very focused on the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here's what I'm thinking.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made 99% of his money since his 50th birthday. Why is this? Stephen Wright looks at the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The 2 numbers I use to find the best shares to buy now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines the importance of the two key metrics he uses when trying to find quality businesses trading at…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 dividend stock could help supercharge my wealth. Though it's not the only big-yielding UK share…

Read more »