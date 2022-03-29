Home » Investing Articles » The Royal Mail share price has crashed 34%. Is it too cheap?

The Royal Mail share price has crashed 34%. Is it too cheap?

The Royal Mail share price has crashed hard since 5 January, when it hit its 2022 high. After today’s fall, I think it’s a bargain buy for passive income.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
GLS van in front of building

Image source: GLS

It’s been a painful couple of months for shareholders in Royal Mail Group (LSE: RMG). After riding high in early 2022, the Royal Mail share price has undergone a brutal slump. As a result, it’s now one of the worst performers in the FTSE 100 index this calendar year. Even worse, this popular stock opened down steeply on Tuesday, before bouncing back to recover most of Tuesday’s loss.

The Royal Mail share price: riding the roller coaster

At its 52-week high, the Royal Mail share price peaked above £6, hitting a high of 613.8p on 8 June 2021. It then slumped over the next four months, losing more than a third of its value by early October. But then the shares rebounded hard, leaping strongly over the next three months. On 5 January, Royal Mail shares hit their 2022 high of 531.4p.

Alas, it’s all been downhill since then. As I write, the Royal Mail share price stands at 352.1p, down 2.6p (-0.7%) today. However, earlier this morning, the stock slumped to an intra-day low of 330.9p, before jumping back to its current level. Given that there was no major news released by the group today, I assume that strong selling pressure drove down the share price at the market open.

As a result, the Royal Mail share price is down 5.5% over five days, 10.3% over a month, 30.1% in 2022, 19.4% over six months, 31% over one year, and 17.2% over five years. And you’d be hard pushed to find a worse performer in the FTSE 100 this year, because RMG is #97 out of 100 in the Footsie in 2022. Yikes.

Are Royal Mail shares too cheap today?

After its initial plunge this morning, the Royal Mail share price has leapt around 6.4%. To me, this suggests that bargain hunters are buying this stock when it weakens. Perhaps, like me, they are value investors looking to buy into solid businesses at low prices?

To be honest, I’ve had my eye on Royal Mail as a potential investment for several months. While the price has been sliding, I’ve watched it very keenly. But even I am slightly shocked by the steep decline in the Royal Mail share price recently.

To me, the Royal Mail is an easily understood business. The UK’s universal postal service provider has been around since 1516 — that’s 506 years of trading. And while letter volumes have been in steep decline, enormous growth in online shopping has powered Royal Mail deliveries to new heights. That’s why I see the group as a potential bargain buy, rather than a value trap.

At the current share price of 352.1p, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over four and an earnings yield of 24.8%. What’s more, the dividend yield is above 4.7% — around 1.2 times the FTSE 100’s cash yield. Despite the battering the shares have taken recently, I think they would fit nicely into my family’s income/value portfolio. Hence, I will shortly be buying RMG shares for their passive income and future recovery potential!

Should you invest £1,000 in Royal Mail Group right now?

Before you consider Royal Mail Group, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Royal Mail Group wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made 99% of his money since his 50th birthday. Why is this? Stephen Wright looks at the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The 2 numbers I use to find the best shares to buy now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines the importance of the two key metrics he uses when trying to find quality businesses trading at…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 dividend stock could help supercharge my wealth. Though it's not the only big-yielding UK share…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett-type stock with a reinstated dividend

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie thinks this stock has all the qualities that Warren Buffett would admire.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG vs easyJet share price: which is more attractive?

| Andrew Woods

With the airline industry on a path to recovery, Andrew Woods compares the IAG and easyJet share prices.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

7 shares to buy now — before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines seven shares he would consider purchasing before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline.

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price heading beyond £2?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers possible BT scenarios -- and what could come next for the share price.

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

Is the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price good value at 70p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the ARB share price fair value with some financial metrics.

Read more »