Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt-cheap passive income stocks to buy before April

3 dirt-cheap passive income stocks to buy before April

Paul Summers thinks these passive income stocks already look like bargains ahead of results news.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board

Image source: Getty Images

Buying company stocks in the run-up to results news might be seen as a risky move. Even so, I’d be happy to load up on several UK shares today based on their current valuations and the passive income they are likely to throw off. Here are three examples from companies due to report next month.

CMC Markets

Trading platform provider CMC Markets (LSE: CMCX) was a big winner from the multiple UK lockdowns and subsequent market volatility. Since then however, the shine has well and truly dulled. The shares are down over 40% from where they were this time last year.

I reckon now might be an excellent entry point for me. A valuation of 11 times forecast FY23 earnings could prove cheap if CMC’s next trading update on 8 April is even slightly more upbeat than expected.

There’s the passive income stream to consider too. Despite deciding to cut its dividend massively this year, CMC still yields 4.4%.

Of course, there are risks. The industry in which CMC operates is both highly competitive and often the target for regulators. So long as I stayed diversified however, this wouldn’t faze me too much.

Jupiter Fund Management

Another stock I’d consider is Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP). Like many other asset managers, the FTSE 250 company has seen its share price hammered in 2022, so far. Much of this is likely due to investors’ nervousness over the appalling conflict in Ukraine. Clearly, the shares could continue losing height if geopolitical events continue to worry the market.

As a Fool (and viewing this purely from an investment angle), I can afford to look beyond the next few months. What’s more, the potential dividends on offer help to compensate for any ongoing share price weakness. Jupiter currently has a monster forecast yield of 8.4%

While I’d be happy to buy today, I would need to remember that Jupiter’s market is a highly competitive one. In an effort to continue attracting savers to its services, it may need to lower its charges. This has a knock-on effect on profits which, in turn, could put the dividend at risk of a cut.

Does a cheap valuation of 10 times forecast FY22 earnings make up for this though? I’m inclined to say it does. A trading update will arrive on 26 April.

Taylor Wimpey

Throughout my time as a Foolish private investor, I’ve avoided housing developers due to my penchant for owning growth stocks. I wasn’t exactly keen to get exposure to a cyclical property market either.

Having said this, I do see the attraction if passive income were my priority. An example is FTSE 100 member Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW). Right now, it trades at a low valuation of seven times forecast earnings (although rivals also trade on similarly low P/Es). That makes it the cheapest of the three discussed here.

If analysts are right (which can’t be assumed), the company will also return 10.5p per share to owners for the current financial year. This becomes an inflation-beating 8% yield.

Of course, no investment is without risk and dividends are never guaranteed. However, knowing that the total payout is expected to be covered 1.8 times by profit makes me confident it will be paid.

A trading statement is also due on 26 April.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE AIM stock I’d buy and hold for the long term

| Andrew Woods

With recent expansion and strong historical results, could this FTSE AIM stock provide long-term growth?

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price set for take-off?

| Stuart Blair

The Rolls-Royce share price has managed to return to 100p recently due to takeover talk. Is this the start of…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Barclays share price: time to buy after this £450m fail?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price dropped over 2% on Monday after it revealed a £450m blunder. The shares have been sliding…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

5%+ dividend yields! 2 renewable energy stocks to buy in April

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as green energy demand balloons. Here are two on my…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend-paying stocks to buy in an ISA

| Royston Wild

The deadline for new money going into Stocks and Shares ISAs is just around the corner. Here are two FTSE…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

How I plan to invest £750 before the ISA deadline

| Stephen Wright

With the ISA deadline approaching, here’s how I plan to use the last £750 of this year’s allowance and the…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks! Should I buy this dividend stock in April?

| Royston Wild

British Land offers dividend yields that beat the FTSE 100 average by a healthy margin. Should I load up on…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

With £1k to invest right now, these are my top stocks to buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of his favourite companies at the moment that he thinks are top stocks due to…

Read more »