2 growth stocks I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

It’s easy to forget about the looming deadline for Stocks and Shares ISAs given what’s happening in the world today. Even so, it’s important for my financial future to remember that whatever of the £20,000 allowance I don’t deposit in my ISA by 5 April is lost forever. Fortunately, I don’t think there’s any lack of candidates right now for where to invest this money.

Fallen star

Let’s not beat about the bush — investors in fast fashion firm ASOS (LSE: ASC) have endured an appalling time of late. Partly due to the rotation away from growth-focused, lockdown winners into value stocks, the share price has tanked 25% in 2022 so far. In the last year, the former market darling’s value has dropped nearly 70%!

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Personally, I see this as an opportunity. ASOS still has many attractive qualities, including a growing portfolio of brands and great international growth prospects.

This is not to say that the share price capitulation isn’t completely unwarranted. ASOS has faced multiple headwinds in recent times, including higher costs and supply chain constraints. The former isn’t exactly great considering margins at this sort of business will never be sky-high. UK-based online clothing retailers have also seen increased competition from overseas rivals such as China-based Shein. Oh, and the big rise in the cost of living isn’t helping any retailer.

Still, I think these concerns are now starting to be reflected in the valuation. At 21 times forecast earnings, ASOS still isn’t ‘cheap’ in the conventional sense but it’s far more attractively priced than it used to be. The move to the main market from the less-regulated AIM might also help to entice new investors.

Assuming inflation will eventually loosen its grip, I consider the £1.75bn cap a firm ‘buy’ for me at these levels. Half-year numbers are due not long after the ISA deadline passes.

Power up

A second growth stock I’ve got on my watchlist is XP Power (LSE: XPP). This is a company I’ve actually held within my Stocks and Shares ISA before (and made a very nice profit on). Since then, however, the shares have tumbled.

XPP’s valuation is now almost 30% below where it stood this time last year. Is the actual business really 30% less valuable though? I don’t think it is. XP is a leading developer of critical power control solutions for a number of sectors. Once on board, clients rarely leave. It therefore has a bit more earnings visibility than some in the market.

Speaking of which, it’s worth mentioning this month’s full-year results. Despite multiple headwinds including pandemic lockdowns and component shortages, the company managed to grow revenue by 3% in 2021 (to £240.3m). I think that’s actually quite impressive considering that trade from healthcare customers has inevitably moderated following huge demand in 2020. XP Power also started 2022 with a record order book of £217m.

Having been caught up in the general market sell-off, the shares now trade on 17 times forecast earnings. The 2.8% dividend, nicely covered by expected profit, is the cherry on top.

Like ASOS, I believe XP will recover in time. Of course, there’s no such thing as absolute certainty and the fact that Covid-19 infections in Asia are on the rise again is not great news for this Singapore-based business. Hence, I would never allow my Stocks and Shares ISA to be overly invested in a particular sector, including this one.