The Motley Fool

2 top growth stocks down 20% in a month that I think are undervalued buys!

Jon Smith | Thursday, 3rd March, 2022 | More on:

Cute dog in funny colourful jester cap.
Image source: Getty Images

When looking for good investments, high-flying stocks often catch my eye. However, former top growth stocks that have fallen out of favor can also represent good undervalued buys. The past month has seen high volatility on the FTSE 100 index, due to a busy earnings season and the war in Eastern Europe. Therefore, here are a couple of growth stocks that I think are worth buying despite a short-term dip.

Higher profits expected in upcoming results

The first company I’m referring to is JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD). Over the past month, the share price is down 22%, and over one year it’s down 10%. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

One reason for the slump is due to recent developments. JD Sports and Footasylum (the business it tried to buy) were recently fined £4.7m by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). This was linked to the blocked merger between the companies, during which it’s alleged commercially sensitive information was revealed during meetings without being passed on to the CMA. Not only is JD Sports damaged from not benefiting from the merger, but now it also has to pay a fine.

Despite this negative issue, I think the growth stock can shake it off in the longer term. When I consider the fundamentals of the business, it’s doing well. Even though the full-year results have been slightly delayed, a trading update stated that profit before tax is expected to be at least £900m. This is an increase from the September estimate of £750m. 

The boost from having both an online presence and physical stores should serve it well regardless of what the future holds regarding Covid-19. Therefore, ahead of what I think will be strong full-year results, I’m considering buying some shares now.

A growth stock with a recent earnings hit

The second former top growth stock that’s down heavily is Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL). In the past month, the share price is down 21%. Over a one-year timeframe, it’s down 30%. 

The reason for the fall recently was some underwhelming results released in February. My colleague Rupert Hargreaves ran through the results in more detail here. In short, revenue year on year was down 3%, with higher costs leading to profits before tax being down 20%. 

I do see potential for this stock though, due to a pivot to expand into wealth management. The company already benefits from over 1.7m clients using the platform to book their own trades. So it has a great pool of target clients that it can try and cross-sell into more advisory portfolios.

The fees in this area will be more lucrative than those from just executing transactions on stocks, so this could be a major win for the company if the strategy is executed correctly.

As a risk, this move will require higher short-term costs, which could further drag down profitability in 2022. So as a potential buyer, I need to be aware of potential short-term pain before long-term gain.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jon Smith