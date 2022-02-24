2 beaten-down growth stocks to buy right now

The pullback in growth stocks has continued in recent weeks as inflationary pressures refuse to ease. This is adding to fears that interest rates will have to rise significantly, a factor that will increase borrowing costs. Nonetheless, while growth stocks are struggling in the short term, I remain confident in many of their long-term futures. This means that, as a part of a balanced portfolio, I’m continuing to buy them. Here are two I’m particularly keen on.

Latin American e-commerce giant

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) released its Q4 results on Tuesday evening, and it offered further evidence of its incredible growth prospects. For example, the company reported net revenues of $2.1bn in the quarter, which was up 73.9% on a currency-neutral basis, and 60.5% in US dollars. This meant that full-year revenues grew to $7bn, over a 75% increase from last year. The company also has a diversified source of revenues, due to both e-commerce and the fintech segment. Fintech performed especially well in the fourth quarter, with revenues rising to $773m, a 70% increase from last year. As banking penetration in Latin America is still quite low, there is certainly room for more growth. These are all very positive signs in growth stocks.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Despite this, I was slightly disappointed to see a net loss of $46.1m, after being profitable over the past few quarters. This loss was mainly attributable to foreign currency losses — a downside of operating in international markets — and major interest expenses due to the company’s large debt pile. But I’m not overly worried as these seem like short-term problems.

As such, I’ll continue to add MercadoLibre shares to my portfolio, especially as the stock remains below $1,000. This means that it currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 7, which is historically low for MercadoLibre and below other growth stocks. For a company with such incredible growth, this seems like a bargain.

Another beaten-down growth stock

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is another growth stock that piques my interest. In fact, after reaching highs of around $24 last November, it has since fallen back to just $10. This sell-off now seems overdone for these reasons.

Firstly, the fintech has recently acquired a bank charter, meaning that it will be able to directly lend to customers. This should be a major boost for profitability. Secondly, the bank is growing at incredible rates. Indeed, in the Q3 trading update, it announced that it had 3m members, which was a 96% year-on-year rise.

There are certainly risks with the company, however. For example, despite seeing slower revenue growth than MercadoLibre, it trades at a P/S ratio of 8. This may signal that there is further to fall. Further, I was slightly concerned at its recent acquisition of Technisys in an all-share deal worth $1.1bn. Although it is expected that this will create around $80m in cost savings between 2023 and 2025, I was disappointed to see the share dilution and would have preferred the company to use some debt in the deal. I also feel that the deal may have been slightly expensive.

Even so, I have faith in CEO Anthony Noto and think that SoFi can be a real competitor in the fintech space. Therefore, I may add more SoFi shares to my portfolio at its current price.