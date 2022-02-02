The Motley Fool

2 stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

Royston Wild | Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022 | More on:

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Image source: Getty Images.

I think these UK and US shares could be among the best growth stocks to buy this decade. Here’s why I’d snap them up for my own shares portfolio.

Forget about Lloyds!

I’m happy to ignore UK-centric banks like Lloyds and Natwest. To my mind, the prospect of weak GDP growth in Britain over the next several years makes them unattractive stocks to buy today. I could be wrong, of course, but I’d much rather invest in banks that offer their services in fast-growing emerging economies. One such stock I’d happily load up on today is Banco Santander (LSE: BNC).

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Let me put in an early disclaimer here. Like Lloyds and other domestic operators, Santander faces significant danger in the near term as Covid-19 drags on and inflation soars. The company has an extensive footprint in Latin America where economic conditions are deteriorating sharply.

In Mexico, for example, the economy has just moved into a technical recession, partly due to ongoing supply chain issues. Meanwhile in Brazil — a market from where Santander generates around 28% of underlying profit — is already in recession.

Conditions there are tipped to worsen before they improve too, as political uncertainty rises ahead of October’s presidential election and inflation rockets.

One of the best banking stocks to buy?

As a long-term investor I’m still considering buying Santander shares however. That’s because I expect demand for its banking products to recover strongly as the decade progresses. I certainly believe sales growth will be more impressive than at Lloyds, for example.

Financial services penetration in Latin America remains extremely low versus developed markets. This gives the likes of Santander plenty of business to win as wealth levels in the region balloon.

Analysts at McKinsey & Company have said that “the Latin American banking market is among the fastest growing in the world”. This gives Santander enormous opportunity, given its high profile in these fast-growing territories. The bank sits in the top three banks by market share in key Latin American economies Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

A top electric vehicle stock

Therefore I think Santander could enjoy excellent earnings growth in the next 10 years. And I believe the same could be said for Chargepoint (NYSE: CHPT) too. Why? This US share provides charging points that keep electric cars running. It operates this infrastructure in North America and Europe as so is well-placed to exploit the global EV boom.

On Monday, luxury car builder Aston Martin announced it will only sell battery-powered and hybrid vehicles from 2026. It’s one of many major manufacturers who are stepping up investment in EVs and illustrates the bright sales outlook for low-carbon vehicles. Analysts at BloombergNEF think they could command a 24% market share of all vehicles in the US by 2026, moving to 50% by 2030.

But Chargepoint could suffer some near-term trouble if supply chain issues continue to hit EV production. This problem would affect the use of its charging points by drivers. However, as someone who looks at investing from a long-term perspective, I’m still considering buying the business right now.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Royston Wild