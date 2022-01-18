1 FTSE growth stock you may never have heard of

One FTSE growth stock on my radar right now is Character Group (LSE:CCT). Should I add the shares to my holdings at current levels?

Toy maker

Character Group is a toy, games, and gift ware designer and developer. Character is responsible for much loved children’s characters such as Peppa Pig, Teletubbies, and Postman Pat to name a few.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

As I write, Character shares are trading for 620p, compared to this time last year when shares were trading for 425p. This equates to a 45% return over a 12-month period. More recently, the shares have been on an upward trajectory since October after a small dip in share price. The shares are up over 30% since October at current levels.

A FTSE growth option

Character operates in an inelastic market. General economic conditions tend not to affect the toy and games market. With this quality, and the fact it pays a dividend, it could be seen as an attractive option for my portfolio. I think the shares could rise further as 2022 develops.

Next, Character’s performance and growth has been consistent recently and historically. I do understand past performance is not a guarantee of any future performance but I like to use it as a gauge when determining investment viability. Character released its most recent full-year results for the year ending 31 August 2021 in December. Character confirmed revenue, profit, EBITDA, net cash, and dividends increased compared to 2020 levels. Character’s dividend yield currently stands at just under 3%, which is enticing for a FTSE AIM incumbent. Historic performance shows me prior to 2020, Character was able to grow revenue year on year before the pandemic affected performance slightly. 2021 levels have surpassed pre-pandemic performance, which is encouraging.

Finally, Character’s products are being recognised as some of the best in the market. This was highlighted when two of the company’s toys were recognised in the best toys wish list of the year in September. This is a list compiled by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA) each year.

Risks and verdict

Character is not averse from risks that could derail progress. Firstly, competition in the toy and games market is more intense than ever. The market is growing and children are becoming more savvy therefore firms are looking for the next big toy or game to increase performance and boost financials. Secondly, despite operating in an inelastic market, factors such as supply chain issues and rising costs could still affect Character’s bottom line. Any decline in performance could lead to dividend cancellation, as dividends aren’t guaranteed.

Overall I am bullish towards Character Group shares right now. I believe they could see excellent growth in the year ahead and beyond and I would add shares to my holdings at current levels. Character is an FTSE AIM stock that pays a consistent dividend with an enticing yield and has well respected and recognised products. I think the shares look cheap right now too with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.