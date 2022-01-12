The Motley Fool

What’s going on with the Frontier Developments (FDEV) share price?

Zaven Boyrazian | Wednesday, 12th January, 2022 | More on:

A stock price graph showing declines, possibly in FTSE 100
Image source: Getty Images.

The Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) share price collapsed 25% today after the company released its half-year report. This latest drop has pushed the stock’s 12-month performance to a devastating -60% return for existing shareholders like me. So let’s take a look at what’s going on and whether I should be concerned.

Frontier Developments’ share price versus earnings

As a quick reminder, Frontier is a game development studio behind several popular franchises, including Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Despite the post-trading update share price collapse, the results had some promising aspects. Most notably, revenue for the six-month period ending in November 2021 grew 33%, reaching £49.1m. This growth is mainly attributable to the release of Jurassic World Evolution 2, combined with continued sales from existing titles and expansion packs.

Sadly, the increased sales didn’t translate into higher profits. Due to marketing expenses promoting the launch of Jurassic World and license royalty fees for the IP, EBITDA came in at £14.1m – a 10% drop versus a year ago.

Combining this with adverse movements in foreign exchange rates, the group ended up reporting an operating loss of £1.3m. Needless to say, that’s not a welcomed sight. So seeing the FDEV share price fall as a consequence is hardly surprising to me.

Looking to the future

As frustrating as it is seeing profits dwindle, the situation may only be temporary. December sales volumes, which reached record-breaking highs, weren’t captured in this latest report.

Meanwhile, two new games, FAR: Changing Tides and Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, are being released through its publishing arm later this year. Frontier’s first annual release of Formula 1 management games is also coming out in the second half.

Meanwhile, the June release of the Jurassic World Dominion movie is expected to dramatically boost sales of its Jurassic World Evolution 2 game. And with another Warhammer title scheduled for 2023, future growth prospects continue to look solid, in my opinion.

Overall, management has updated revenue guidance for its FY2022 ending in May to be between £100m-£120m. And the outlook for FY2023 has been revised to £130m-£160m. Both are lower than the guidance provided earlier in 2021, and that has most likely contributed to the rapid decline of the FDEV share price today. However, the updated figures still imply a double-digit growth rate, which is an encouraging sight. At least in my view.

The bottom line

All things considered, my perspective on this business hasn’t changed on the back of this report. The reduced guidance and seemingly temporary drop in profitability aren’t great. But the company’s long-term potential and pipeline of future projects continue to look promising.

Therefore, today’s drop in the FDEV share price seems like a potential buying opportunity for me to increase my existing stake.

But it's not the only stock I've spotted that looks like a buying opportunity for my portfolio...

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Zaven Boyrazian owns Frontier Developments. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Frontier Developments. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian