Renewable energy boom: my top 3 shares for 2022

I think a shift in investor mentality towards companies working with common Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals will become vital in the next decade. Businesses embracing sustainability and working in areas that promote renewable energy sources are multiplying as we move towards a greener supply chain. And an important concern raised at last year’s COP 26 event is switching to more renewable power sources and phasing out coal power.

I feel UK renewable energy companies can benefit tremendously given recent trends. Here are three shares I’m looking at in this space that could explode in 2022.

EVs take off

If I had to pick one industry that grew enormously in 2021, it has to be electric vehicles (EVs). Car giants are increasing their EV offerings and global markets are opening up infrastructure possibilities that could enable the long-needed switch. And this is where firms like Nexus Infrastructure (LSE: NEX) stand to benefit.

The company’s primary focus is civil engineering and outfitting new homes with utilities. But it also specialises in installing EV charging ports in homes. Last year, the government passed legislation that made EV ports mandatory in all new homes in the country from 2022. This is great news for Nexus because it already works with established builders like Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey. EV ports can be an auxiliary service the company provides, which already gives it a large market share in an emerging space.

It should be noted that a lockdown remains possible given the Omicron spread. And Nexus’s primary business, civil engineering, could be affected given rising construction material shortages and inflation. This could eat into revenue and cause its share price to fall. And Nexus shares already look slightly expensive at 222p, at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34 times. But I’m watching this renewable energy stock closely to try and find the optimal entry point for 2022 and beyond.

Future power?

Eqtec (LSE:EQT) is a waste-to-energy company that has patented gasification tech to solve two separate environmental issues. The company uses waste to produce gas fuel to power industries. But this innovative tech is a risky pick that has high potential. And a lot of its future revenue rides on massive adoption.

Its share price has remained dormant for nearly a decade now, falling below 10p in 2015 and never recovering. But a new three-year deal with Toyota Motors and two new power plants could breathe life into this renewable energy stock. The company could build recent developments and work towards wider adoption, which is why it is on my watchlist. However, this remains a speculative pick for my portfolio.

The next company on my list is ITM Power (LSE:ITM). The hydrogen electrolysis machines the company makes separate hydrogen from water and use clean hydrogen as fuel. This process has zero carbon by-products, which is vital. Hydrogen as a fuel source is still in its infancy, in terms of adoption. This makes me optimistic about ITM’s future potential.

Despite impressive tech, the energy firm was plagued by a massive debt pile in 2021, which led to a poor showing last year. The loss-making company expects a 31% increase in projected revenue which could plug the £250m debt hole. And right now, the company is at a crucial point in the market and could take off in 2022, which is why it is on my watchlist.