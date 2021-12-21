The Motley Fool

A no-brainer FTSE 100 stock to buy and 1 to avoid in 2022

Stuart Blair | Tuesday, 21st December, 2021 | More on:

2022 new year concept image
Image source: Getty Images

Since it crashed 3% in a day due to Omicron fears, the FTSE 100 has remained volatile, but it is currently over 11% higher than this time last year. But the performance of the index as a whole masks very different performances of individual stocks. I still believe that some FTSE 100 stocks offer significant value, while others seem overpriced. Here’s one I think will perform excellently in 2022, and another that I think could be set to decline.

An insurance giant

After years of underperformance, Aviva (LSE: AV) seems to have been reinvigorated over the past year, under the management of Amanda Blanc. This has resulted in the Aviva share price climbing 24% over the past year, outperforming other FTSE 100 stocks.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I’m also optimistic for 2022. In fact, after it sold several non-core divisions, including its Polish, Italian, and Vietnamese operations, the company has a ton of excess cash. It has pledged to return at least £4bn to shareholders, through both dividends and a share buyback programme. Recently, it also increased its ordinary buyback programme from £750m to £1bn. This seems like a sign of things to come, as further capital return and dividend plans are expected after the full-year results in March 2022. This is likely to include a special dividend.

After selling its non-core units, Aviva seems to have focused on its core businesses in both the UK and Canada. So far, this is proving successful, especially as in the first half of the year, adjusted operating profits from continuing operations rose 17% to £725m. It is also on track to achieve £300m of cost savings by 2022.

The main risk is that the UK economy, to which Aviva is strongly connected, starts to decline. This is especially worrying due to the rise of Omicron. But despite this risk, Aviva’s business seems strong, and I think 2022 could be a very good year. I may buy more Aviva shares before then.

An overpriced FTSE 100 stock

Rentokil (LSE: RTO) has established itself as the global leader of pest control. This has partly been due to the company’s strategy of acquisitions, as it has made 228 since 2016. Recently, it has continued this strategy, announcing an acquisition of its American rival, Terminix, for $6.7bn. But while another acquisition may be a sign of optimism, shareholders seem more worried, with the FTSE 100 stock falling over 12% on the day it was announced (although they are up almost 11% year-on-year as I write). I also have my worries about this acquisition. For one, the company is paying a 47% premium for it, which seems very expensive. Secondly, it may attract the attention of antitrust regulators in the US, which could cause further difficulties. I also worry that it demonstrates the firm’s lack of organic growth. Instead, it seems to have become reliant on acquisitions.

There are some reasons to buy Rentokil, however. For one, this acquisition is expected to lead to around £113m in cost savings three years after the deal has been completed. Further, Rentokil has experienced strong growth recently, and in Q3, excluding its disinfectant services, revenue grew 14%. But with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 40, this growth is not enough for me to buy. Therefore, this is a FTSE 100 stock I’m avoiding in 2022.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Stuart Blair owns shares in Rentokil. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Stuart Blair