3 penny stocks (including a 5.8% dividend yield) I’d buy for 2022

Consumer price inflation in the UK surged at its fastest pace for a decade last month. And it is expected to continue rising into 2022 as supply chain issues worsen and energy prices rise. This could bode well for value retailers like penny stock N Brown Group (LSE: BWNG), in my opinion.

N Brown sells value clothing through brands such Jacamo and JD Williams. I’m confident this should serve the company well as shoppers try to stretch their shopping budgets. I think the retailer’s focus on the plus-size and older markets could pay off handsomely as well. These demographic groups are growing rapidly.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Finally, I believe N Brown’s decision to scrap its stores and focus solely on e-commerce might give revenues a significant boost as online shopping continues to rocket ever higher. I’d buy this cheap UK share even though rising raw material costs could put profit margins under fresh pressure.

Take a ride with this electric vehicle stock

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution provides plenty of potential for UK mining shares. Take Horizonte Minerals (LSE: HZM) as an example. This metals digger owns the Vermelho nickel and cobalt prospect in Brazil, from which it hopes to produce 24,000 tonnes of material over 38 years, once it’s operational.

Analysts at Macquarie predicted last month that nickel demand for EV production will rise by up to 20 times between now and 2030. Horizonte could be in one of the box seats to exploit this phenomenon.

Horizonte has made huge strides recently in getting its other major asset, the Araguaia ferronickel mine, off the ground too. In November, it sealed a $633m funding package (including a $197m rights issue) for the construction of the Brazilian mine. The project is now fully financed and maiden production is scheduled for two years from now.

Horizonte’s large-scale projects offer the business plenty of profits potential. But I’m aware that any hiccups with exploration or development at Araguaia or Vermelho could have a significant impact on shareholder returns.

A penny stock for property fans

Surging inflation also bodes well for property stocks in 2022. This is because property prices and rental income both tend to rise in this sort of environment. I’d buy Civitas Social Housing (LSE: CSH) as a result, though it wouldn’t be the only reason. Residential landlords like this could be some of the most robust property stocks next year as the UK economy cools.

Civitas might prove to be a great share to own from a longer-term perspective too. Britain has a colossal shortage of social housing which looks set to persist. This should keep rents at properties like this chugging nicely higher, irrespective of inflationary impacts.

One final thing. At current prices, Civitas Social Housing boasts a mighty 5.8% forward dividend yield. I’d buy this penny stock despite the threat that its growth strategy could stall if decent acquisition opportunities fail to appear.