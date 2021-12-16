The Motley Fool

Where will the BP share price trade in 2026?

Rupert Hargreaves | Thursday, 16th December, 2021 | More on:

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Image source: Getty Images

I think the BP (LSE: BP) share price looks undervalued, but it is challenging to determine how much the business could be worth five years from now. 

I think three scenarios could impact the company’s valuation and market value over the next couple of years. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Three different scenarios

In the best-case scenario, oil prices will remain high over the next half decade. If it returns to $80 a barrel and stays there, the oil major has the potential to generate around $13bn a year in profits. 

This could be enough to support further share repurchases, balance sheet deleveraging, and investment in renewable energy. If this scenario develops, I think the stock could potentially double in value. 

Indeed, the BP share price is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around 6.5. That is around half of the broader market average. If it continues to return significant amounts of cash to investors and invests for the future, I reckon the market will re-rate the stock to a higher multiple. 

In the base-case scenario, oil prices will trade between $50 and $70 a barrel. It has traded within this range for much of the past two years. In this scenario, BP still has the potential to generate billions of dollars in profits every year, but it might not be able to return as much cash to investors as it may like. 

Although it could take longer, I still think the company’s valuation will ultimately rise in this scenario. 

In the worst-case scenario, the price of oil will plunge to its pandemic lows. This scenario could unfold if the global economic recovery stalls, or oil output surges. 

In this situation, I think it is likely BP’s profits will evaporate. The company will struggle to cover its dividend, and future investments in renewable energy will have to be pared back. 

The outlook for the BP share price

I think the most likely scenario for the company over the next couple of years will be something between the best- and base-case scenario.

The price of oil will remain at, or near, recent highs, and I think management will look to return significant amounts of cash to investors. 

Still, there is no guarantee the market will re-rate the stock to a higher multiple. BP needs to convince investors it is preparing for the future with renewable energy assets. That could take longer than a couple of years. On its current roadmap, the group wants to quintuple wind and solar energy generation by 2025.

The market is doubtful the company can hit this target. But if it can, it could be an excellent boost for the stock as the corporation proves it is serious about its green energy ambitions. 

Considering all of the above, I would be happy to buy the stock for my portfolio for the next five years. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves