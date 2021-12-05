My top 3 US stocks to buy

Many people focus on their home countries when investing. I think this is a mistake. There are plenty of attractive investments listed in London, but there are also lots of high-qualities businesses listed over the pond.

As such, I own a handful of US equities in my portfolio. These are my three favourite US stocks to buy today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Stocks to buy for growth

The first company on my list, which I already own and would be happy to buy more of, is Visa (NYSE: V).

The corporation operates one of the world’s main payment networks. It connects buyers and sellers who are using Visa-branded networks and cards. With the number of cashless transactions rising worldwide, the company is one of the primary beneficiaries.

What’s more, as one of the world’s largest payment network operators, Visa’s size is a substantial competitive advantage. It would cost a competitor tens of billions of dollars and many years to take over the firm’s position in the market.

These are the two main reasons I would buy the stock for my portfolio today. However, the firm can’t take its position in the market for granted. Competitors are nipping at its heels. The company needs to stay alert to fend off the competition, or it could fall behind.

Growing market

Sticking with companies that have robust competitive advantages, I would also acquire Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The organisation is one of the world’s most prominent designers and producers of high-performance computer processors. The demand for these is exploding as the market for digital services also explodes.

Nivida is reaping the benefits of this market expansion. The company’s net income lept 84% year-on-year in the third quarter. The organisation reinvests virtually all of its income back into processor development.

This spending only helps reinforce the group’s leading position in the market. As long as the firm continues with this strategy, I reckon its growth should also continue.

Challenges it could face going forward include the supply chain crisis and rising input costs, which may increase the costs for consumers.

Market maker

I also think Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the best stocks to buy in the US today. I would acquire the shares because the company has an unrivalled franchise in the US equity markets.

The investment bank is one of the most recognisable brands on Wall Street. It manages the wealth of the rich and famous through its wealth management arm. This brings in a steady stream of recurring income.

At the same time, the group has a leading position in the market for taking companies public. Over the past two years, this division has been a healthy profit centre for the organisation.

Thanks to its position in these two markets, I think Goldman has a definite competitive advantage, although this is a competitive business. Keeping customers happy is one of the main challenges the business faces, or they could move to rivals.